High-level Russian delegation in Iraq to discuss trade ties

﻿

An Iraqi delegation, left, led by Foreign Minister Mohamed Alhakim, holds a meeting with the Russian delegation, led by the Deputy Chairman of the Russian Federation Yury Borisov, in Baghdad, Iraq on April 25. (AP)
  • The two sides discussed trade in agriculture and industry
  • Iraq is reliant on imports to feed its population, and imports a significant portion of food items from Iran
BAGHDAD: A high-level Russian delegation is visiting Iraq to discuss trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.
The delegation, headed by Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov, met with Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohammed Alhakim on Thursday.
Borisov said the two sides discussed trade in agriculture and industry and said his country is seeking to increase food exports to Iraq.
Iraq is reliant on imports to feed its population, and imports a significant portion of food items from Iran.
The Russian delegation is expected to meet Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi later in the day.

  • Thamer Ghadhban also says there are no acute oil shortages for the time being
  • but Iraq would continue to monitor the market to assess the need for additional supply
BAGHDAD: Iraq’s oil minister said on Thursday his country had the capacity to increase its oil production to 6 million barrels per day (bpd) if needed, but it was committed to OPEC-led output cuts and would not take unilateral action to boost supply.
Thamer Ghadhban also said there were no acute oil shortages for the time being, but Iraq would continue to monitor the market to assess the need for additional barrels at the next OPEC meeting.
On Monday, the United States decided not to renew exemptions from sanctions against Iran granted last year to buyers of Iranian oil, taking a tougher line than expected and triggering a rally in oil prices on fears of oil supply shortages.

