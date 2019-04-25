You are here

  • Home
  • Head of Saudi Arabia’s SRC: ‘Ask banks for a mortgage, and we will refinance it’
﻿

Head of Saudi Arabia’s SRC: ‘Ask banks for a mortgage, and we will refinance it’

The Al Qasr residential project, Riyadh. Greater home-ownership is key to the Vision 2030 plan of diversifying the economy away from oil production. (Getty Images)
Updated 6 sec ago
Frank Kane
0

Head of Saudi Arabia’s SRC: ‘Ask banks for a mortgage, and we will refinance it’

  • SRC CEO Fabrice Susini: One of our key objectives is to ensure that the banks are extending loans to more and more people
  • Extending home-ownership is one of the cornerstones of the Vision 2030 strategy to diversify the economy away from oil production
Updated 6 sec ago
Frank Kane
0

RIYADH: The head of the state-owned Saudi Real Estate Refinance Company (SRC) has made an unprecedented offer to the Kingdom’s home-seekers to underwrite future mortgages.
Speaking at the Financial Sector Conference in Riyadh, Fabrice Susini, SRC CEO, told the audience: “Ask them (the banks) for a mortgage, and we will refinance it.”
Although Susini later clarified his remarks to show that he still expected normal standards of mortgage applications to be met, the on-stage show of bravado illustrates SRC’s commitment to facilitate home-ownership in the Kingdom.
“Obviously if you have no revenue, no income, poor credit history, that will not apply. Now if you have a job, it is different. We have people in senior positions at big foreign banks that could not get a mortgage,” he explained.
He said that Saudi banks have traditionally assessed mortgages on the basis of “flow stability” of earnings. Government employees, or those of big corporations like Saudi Aramco and SABIC, found it easy to get mortgages “because you were there for life.”
“One of our key objectives is to ensure that the banks are extending loans to more and more people. The government is pushing for entrepreneurship, private development, private jobs. If you work in the private sector and cannot get a mortgage the next thing you will do is go to the government for a job,” Susini said.
Extending home-ownership is one of the cornerstones of the Vision 2030 strategy to diversify the economy away from oil production. Saudi Arabia has one of the lowest rates of mortgage penetration of any G20 country — in single digit percentages, compared with others at up to 50 percent.

Topics: Saudi Real Estate Refinance Company (SRC) Fabrice Susini

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
SRC, DGF team up to address housing needs as part of Saudi Vision 2030
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Housing Ministry signs residential real estate deals worth $4.4bn on FII sidelines

Saudi consumers splashing the cash once more, says Mastercard boss

Updated 25 April 2019
Frank Kane
0

Saudi consumers splashing the cash once more, says Mastercard boss

  • J.K. Khalil: We have seen an overall relaxation in the economy. It’s not yet back to previous levels, but there has been a positive trend reversal
  • J.K. Khalil: We are seeing an increase not just in the physical retail space, but also online. Consumers see increasingly that cards can be used online and offline
Updated 25 April 2019
Frank Kane
0

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian consumers are increasingly spending cash — and using their credit cards online — after a period of relative parsimony, the head of one of the biggest providers of consumer payment systems told Arab News.

J.K. Khalil, the general manager of Mastercard in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, said that there has been an appreciable pickup in consumer spending in the first quarter of 2019, in contrast to the slump that followed the introduction of value-added tax last year.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Financial Sector Conference in Riyadh, Khalil said: “There are positive signals that last year’s situation is being reversed. We have seen an overall relaxation in the economy. It’s not yet back to previous levels, but there has been a positive trend reversal.”

Khalil described the upturn as a “positive single-digit increase.”

The Mastercard regional boss said that the trend would continue. “We are expecting the second quarter to be better than the first, and we are confident that will happen,” he said.

A lot of the upturn has been in the form of online transactions, he said. “We are seeing an increase not just in the physical retail space, but also online. Consumers see increasingly that cards can be used online and offline,” Khalil added.

Some 30 million debit cards are now used for e-commerce transactions in the Kingdom, Khalil said.

Mastercard’s optimistic view was echoed by several participants at the Financial Sector Conference. Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan opened the first day of the event with the surprise announcement that the Kingdom’s budget had recorded its first quarterly surplus in five years.

Mohammed Al-Tuwaijri, the minister for economy and planning, said on Thursday that unemployment was down in the Kingdom, even though there were a large number of new entrants to the jobs market.

Elsewhere at the event, which closed on Thursday, there were expressions that the Kingdom had “turned the corner” from the downturn that hit after the collapse in oil prices in 2014. One operator of a major retail chain, who asked not to be identified, said that footfall in the capital’s malls was ahead of last year, and the trend was expected to continue this year.

Topics: Mastercard J.K. Khalil

Related

0
Corporate News
Riyad Bank becomes first Saudi bank to introduce Mastercard Digital Enablement Service
0
Corporate News
Mastercard announces country manager for Saudi Arabia

Latest updates

From near-death in Libyan desert to Saudi Arabia in 40 years: A history of the Dakar Rally
0
Head of Saudi Arabia’s SRC: ‘Ask banks for a mortgage, and we will refinance it’
0
Saudi Arabia calls for global action to tackle ‘frightening’ terror threats
0
Williams, Clippers force Game 6 against Warriors
0
Nadal tops Ferrer to reach Barcelona Open quarterfinals
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.