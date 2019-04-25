You are here

TheFace: Asma Alsaleh, Saudi specialist in autism

Asma Alsaleh. (AN photo by Ziyad Alarfaj)
Arab News
TheFace: Asma Alsaleh, Saudi specialist in autism

  • When I reflect on my life, I can attribute all my successes to the unconditional love and support of my family
Arab News
I was born into a family that valued education more than anything else.

My parents did everything possible to ensure that my four siblings and I could follow our passions and chosen fields.

Being a middle child in a Saudi family, I had to negotiate to get what I wanted, and that not only made me a goal-getting person but also developed my leadership skills.

Early on, from elementary to high school, I was an excellent student and managed to graduate with a high score which gave me many options to consider in regard to college applications.

Out of my sheer love for children and a curiosity about autism, majoring in special education at King Saud University (KSU) was the obvious choice.

January 2011 marked both my graduation from KSU and the beginning of my career as an autism specialist in the Center for Autism Research (CFAR) at King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center (KFSH&RC) in Riyadh.

I was fortunate to be one of the first CFAR appointments and I helped build the team and develop its overall vision and mission.

I worked with a multidisciplinary team to conduct assessments, diagnoses, and interventions, and as an aspiring autism specialist, I was focused on expanding my knowledge and cultivating experiences in the field.

This led me to obtain certification in Autism Diagnostic Observation Schedule (ADOS-2) and Autism Diagnostic Interview-Revised (ADI-R), both considered to be the gold standard in diagnostic evaluations for autism.

This made me the first Saudi research-reliable therapist in ADOS-2, in addition to becoming a certified therapist in the Early Start Denver Model (a behavioral therapy for autistic children aged between 12 and 48 months).

In 2016, I was fortunate to embark on yet another wonderful and challenging journey. I decided to pursue a master’s degree at the University of Glasgow, in Scotland. Learning is a continuous process especially in a field where new methods and tools are being discovered and updated all the time.

On a personal note, for someone that appreciates strong family ties, having to live abroad without my family was extremely difficult.

By 2017, after writing a thesis titled “Quality of Life Among Mothers of ASD Children in Saudi Arabia,” I obtained my master’s degree in psychological studies. I was appointed as a senior autism specialist and scientific project supervisor upon my return to KFSH&RC.

Aside from an incredibly busy career, I strive to be fit and ensure I do a workout at least three times a week. I also took up gardening as a hobby, which has helped enhance my well-being.

When I reflect on my life, I can attribute all my successes to the unconditional love and support of my family.

Saudi Arabia calls for global action to tackle 'frightening' terror threats

SPA
Saudi Arabia calls for global action to tackle 'frightening' terror threats

  • Need for world peace has never been more crucial, says Al-Mouallimi
SPA
NEW YORK: Saudi Arabia’s top envoy to the UN has called for a united global response to the “frightening” terror and security threats facing the world.

Addressing a special session of the UN General Assembly in New York, Abdallah Al-Mouallimi said the need for tolerance and peace among nations had never been more crucial.

Al-Mouallimi, the Kingdom’s ambassador to the UN, was speaking at a meeting to mark the first official International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace.

The envoy said the UN had originally been set up with the specific purpose of preserving peace and security and protecting future generations from the “scourge of wars which have brought untold sorrow to mankind.” But he added that the scale of the challenges now facing the global community demanded urgent action.

“Today, we need peace more than ever, as our world is witnessing frightening crises and security challenges, such as continuing occupation, marginalization and oppression, and denial of peoples’ rights, leading to the spread of extremist ideologies, hate speeches and terrorist threats,” Al-Mouallimi told assembly delegates.

“Therefore, everyone is required to cooperate and coordinate, and promote the role of multilateralism and diplomacy to preserve unity and solidarity and spread the values of peace and the culture of tolerance.”

Multilateralism, diplomacy, mutual respect and non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries were well-established principles in Saudi Arabia’s international relations, Al-Mouallimi added, and were based on the Kingdom’s Islamic faith and commitment to the three pillars of the UN Charter, namely sustainable development, peace and security, and human rights.

During his speech at the UN headquarters, Al-Mouallimi recited a verse from the Qur’an stressing the principles of tolerance in the Islamic faith. Establishing the values of multilateralism, spreading the culture of acceptance of others, and promoting peace and dialogue among different societies and civilizations, were key factors in working toward world harmony, he said.

The ambassador noted that the UN’s foundation treaty called upon regional and international organizations to play a major role in the peaceful settlement of conflicts.

He said the UN was the most representative international organization for the people and countries of the world, providing a “global umbrella” for nurturing international relations among its members.

“The security, economical and intellectual changes our world is witnessing today, require us to further focus on promoting the role of the UN and its institutions in cooperation with all regional and international organizations, grant diplomacy and multilateralism a greater role in keeping pace with change, and promote the mutual objectives of permanent peace, tolerance, and living together in peace with one another and as good neighbors,” Al-Mouallimi added.    

The Saudi envoy also met with the permanent representative of Indonesia to the UN, Dian Djani. Their talks, held in New York, reviewed Indonesia’s representation at the UN Security Council and its role in highlighting Islamic and other issues of common interest.

During their meeting Al-Mouallimi pointed to the close existing ties between the two countries and the Kingdom’s desire to further strengthen them.

