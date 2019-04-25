You are here

﻿

Saudi Arabia looks to ‘human capital’ for growth

More than 450 experts from the commission, Ministry of Education and Saudi universities are taking part in the forum. (SPA)
Updated 9 sec ago
SPA
0

Saudi Arabia looks to ‘human capital’ for growth

  • This vision pushes Saudi citizens to be the engine of economic, social and cultural development, Al-Mashari says
Updated 9 sec ago
SPA
0

RIYADH: Improved education standards have a key role to play in the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, Prince Faisal bin Abdullah Al-Mashari, chairman of the Education Evaluation Commission, told a major forum in Riyadh.
“This vision pushes Saudi citizens to be the engine of economic, social and cultural development,” he said.
Al-Mashari was speaking at the National Criteria for Public Education Launching forum organized by the Education and Training Evaluation Commission.
“Saudi human capital is the most important factor in the transition from a natural resources-dependent economy to a knowledge economy which depends on the ingenuity and strengths of its people,” he added.
More than 450 experts from the commission, Ministry of Education and Saudi universities are taking part in the forum.
Participants will focus on education curriculum criteria that build career skills as well as establishing Islamic values and national identity.
The forum highlighted the considerable efforts made in developing these standards and the importance of the public education national criteria in setting out clear and measurable objectives in all stages of general education for schools, teachers and students, making them more familiar with the results that they should strive to achieve.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi education ministry signs MoUs with British, Swedish universities for medical training
0
Saudi Arabia
FaceOf: Prince Faisal Al-Mashari, chairman of the Saudi Education Evaluation Commission

Saudi publishing house to be launched

Updated 5 min 43 sec ago
SPA
0

Saudi publishing house to be launched

  • This publishing house will be one of the arms of the Ministry of Culture to publish, market, and distribute Saudi books in various Arab countries, says minister
Updated 5 min 43 sec ago
SPA
0

RIYADH: The Kingdom’s minister of culture announced Thursday the establishment of a publishing house with an independent financial center, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan said the publishing house would operate under the ministry and participate in local, regional and international book fairs to promote Saudi culture and literature. It would also sell books at nominal prices through the house’s own outlets, he added.
“This publishing house will be one of the arms of the Ministry of Culture to publish, market, and distribute Saudi books in various Arab countries to achieve the ministry’s vision in terms of supporting books, promoting Saudi culture and literature, strengthening their presence at Arab and international levels, and partnering with international publishing houses to shed light on Saudi books,” he said.
“The publishing house will begin marketing Saudi books published by cultural and literary institution to make them available in Arab book fairs.”
He said the publishing house reflected the goals and initiatives of the ministry, which last month unveiled plans to transform the cultural sector into an essential part of people’s everyday lives. Among these projects are the literature prizes and development of public libraries.

Topics: Saudi publishing

Related

0
Media
Al Hayat stops publishing its print edition in Cairo, Beirut, and London
0
books
Book Review: A quirky portrayal of Beirut’s publishing industry

Latest updates

Saudi publishing house to be launched
0
A million newspaper pages document Saudi history at Jeddah museum
0
Where We Are Going Today: Cat Chic, where cats get their hair done
0
TheFace: Asma Alsaleh, Saudi specialist in autism
0
From near-death in Libyan desert to Saudi Arabia in 40 years: A history of the Dakar Rally
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.