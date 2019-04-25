You are here

Saudi, Russian officials sign MoU to confront crime, protect human rights

Saudi Attorney General Sheikh Saud bin Abdullah Al-Mua’jab and his Russian counterpart Yury Chaika sign deal to confront crime, terrorism and corruption. (SPA)
The two sides agreed that the MoU shall be the basis for cooperation

  • The two sides agreed that the MoU shall be the basis for cooperation
MOSCOW: Saudi Attorney General Sheikh Saud bin Abdullah Al-Mua’jab and his Russian counterpart Yury Chaika held talks in Moscow on Wednesday on a number of issues of mutual interest.
The two sides signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on coordination between Saudi Public Prosecution and Russian Public Prosecution in combating crime and its organized forms, terrorism, corruption, protecting human rights and legitimate freedoms.
The two sides agreed that the MoU shall be the basis for cooperation, based on the principle of equality and mutual respect and in accordance with the laws and regulations prevailing in both countries.
They also agreed on holding joint meetings, consultations, conferences, seminars and discussions, in addition to conducting research to ensure proper exchange of experiences and information related to major issues.
Al-Mua’jab thanked the Russian Public Prosecution for the warm welcome and stressed the historical dimension of Saudi-Russian relations.
“This MoU sheds light on the constantly developing Saudi-Russia relations. It comes in line with the Kingdom’s 2030 Vision, which seeks to promote the Kingdom on all levels, particularly its justice system,” he said.
Chaika stressed the importance of the Saudi crown prince’s visit to Moscow in 2017 and the follow-up trips he made to Russia for the positive impact they have had on Saudi-Russian relations.
He also highlighted the already strong relationship the countries have and the similarities of their approaches when dealing with international issues.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Al-Jubeir meets UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt

Al-Jubeir meets UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt

LONDON: Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir met the British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt at the British Foreign Office in London on Thursday.

The two sides held talks during which they reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries and regional and international developments.

The meeting was attended by the Kingdom’s Ambassador to Yemen Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Jaber.

Al-Jubeir also met with Minister of State for the Middle East Alistair Burt and a number of UK Parliament members at the Saudi Embassy in London.

Earlier, Hunt highlighted the strategic partnership between Britain and Saudi Arabia and said that it would help British efforts to end the war in Yemen. “The strategic relationship that the UK has with Saudi Arabia is what allows us to have a huge influence in bringing about peace in Yemen,” he said.

Topics: Adel Al-Jubeir Jeremy Hunt

