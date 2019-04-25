Saudi, Russian officials sign MoU to confront crime, protect human rights

Al-Jubeir meets UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt

LONDON: Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir met the British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt at the British Foreign Office in London on Thursday.

The two sides held talks during which they reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries and regional and international developments.

The meeting was attended by the Kingdom’s Ambassador to Yemen Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Jaber.

Al-Jubeir also met with Minister of State for the Middle East Alistair Burt and a number of UK Parliament members at the Saudi Embassy in London.

Earlier, Hunt highlighted the strategic partnership between Britain and Saudi Arabia and said that it would help British efforts to end the war in Yemen. “The strategic relationship that the UK has with Saudi Arabia is what allows us to have a huge influence in bringing about peace in Yemen,” he said.