Order to arrest man torching woman’s car in Taif

RIYADH: Saudi prosecutors on Thursday ordered the arrest of a man seen on camera torching a woman’s car in the city of Taif.

A video circulating on social media showed a young man pour gasoline over the parked black vehicle before setting light to it. The arsonist is then seen staring at the camera and walking away to his own car.

Saudi Attorney General Sheikh Saud bin Abdullah Al-Mua’jab gave instructions for the arrest after confirming the authenticity of the film footage.

The car, which reportedly belonged to a woman called Amira, was completely destroyed in the morning blaze. In an interview with AlArabiya.net, Amira said she had a driving license and had only recently purchased the car. She hoped that the incident would act as a deterrent to others in the future.