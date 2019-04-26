You are here

Ten US elementary students shot by pellet or BB gun

Parents pick up their kids at Wynbrooke Elementary School in Stone Mountain, Ga., Thursday, April 25, 2019. DeKalb County School District police are investigating an incident at Wynbrooke Elementary School after 10 students were shot by a BB or pellet gun, the school district confirmed Thursday. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
Updated 26 April 2019
AFP
  • The incident came days after the 20th anniversary of the Columbine shooting when two armed teens killed 12 students at their Colorado high school
  • In the past 20 years, an estimated 226,000 children in 233 schools have been exposed to the sight or sound of gunfire
AFP
MIAMI, US: Ten elementary school children in the southern US state of Georgia were hit by what appeared to be a pellet or BB gun when someone in a wooded area started shooting at their playground, an official said Thursday.
The incident sparked panic at the Wynbrooke Elementary School in DeKalb County as police descended on the scene of what initially appeared to be yet another mass shooting.
Caleb Edmonson, an 11-year-old student, told local news WSB-TV 2: “Everybody started to get a little bit panicked, but people started thinking it was a drill, but then a couple of minutes later we saw ambulances, police officers coming in, running down our hallways.”
The students were taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for non life-threatening injuries or picked up their parents, Portia Kirkland, a spokeswoman for DeKalb County School District told AFP, adding a police investigation was underway.
The incident came days after the 20th anniversary of the Columbine shooting when two armed teens killed 12 students at their Colorado high school.
Since then, an estimated 226,000 children in 233 schools have been exposed to the sight or sound of gunfire, according to a Washington Post investigation.
The worst shootings to date were those at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newton, Connecticut in 2012 (20 young children and six adults were killed) and at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida last year (17 dead).

 

Wanted Sri Lanka radical Hashim killed in hotel attack

Updated 18 min 49 sec ago
Reuters
Wanted Sri Lanka radical Hashim killed in hotel attack

  • Hashim appeared in a video released by the Daesh group after they claimed the bombings
  • Inspector General of Police Pujith Jayasundara resigned over failures that led to the deadly Easter bomb attacks
Reuters
COLOMBO: An extremist believed to have played a key role in Sri Lanka’s deadly Easter bombings died in an attack on a Colombo hotel, the country’s president confirmed Friday.
“What intelligence agencies have told me is that Zahran was killed during the Shangri-La attack,” President Maithripala Sirisena told reporters, referring to Zahran Hashim, leader of a local extremist group.
Hashim appeared in a video released by the Daesh group after they claimed the bombings, but his whereabouts after the blasts was not immediately clear.
Sirisena did not immediately clarify what Hashim’s role was in the attack on the Shangri-La, one of six bomb blasts that killed over 250 people on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka’s top police official, Inspector General of Police Pujith Jayasundara, has resigned over failures that led to the deadly Easter bomb attacks, the country’s president said Friday.
“The IGP has resigned. He has sent his resignation to the acting defense secretary. I’ll nominate a new IGP soon,” President Maithripala Sirisena told reporters.
Sirisena’s nominee has to be confirmed by a constitutional council.
The resignation comes after the country’s top defense ministry official, defense secretary Hemasiri Fernando resigned on Thursday.

Sirisena also said police are looking for 140 people believed to have links with the Daesh group over the attacks.
Sirisena told reporters some Sri Lankan youths had been involved with the extremist group since 2013, and that top defense and police chiefs had not shared information with him about the impending attacks.
He also blamed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe’s government for weakening the intelligence system by focusing on the prosecution of military officers over alleged war crimes during a decade-long civil war with Tamil separatists.

Topics: Sri Lanka

