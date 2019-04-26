You are here

  • Home
  • Sex website shuts down in US, blaming ‘dumb’ trafficking laws
﻿

Sex website shuts down in US, blaming ‘dumb’ trafficking laws

An image of the current home page of the website backpage.com shows logos of US law enforcement agencies after they seized the sex marketplace site April 6, 2018. (backpage.com via REUTERS/File Photo)
Updated 26 April 2019
Reuters
0

Sex website shuts down in US, blaming ‘dumb’ trafficking laws

  • MassageRepublic.com's closure marks the latest indication that the FOSTA-SESTA law has made it difficult for websites selling sex to survive 
Updated 26 April 2019
Reuters
0

LOS ANGELES: A popular sex classified website said this week that it was shutting down its services in the United States, citing the likelihood that legal challenges would fail to overturn a landmark package of federal sex trafficking laws passed by Congress a year ago.
The decision by MassageRepublic.com marks the latest indication that the Stop Enabling Sex Traffickers Act and Fight Online Sex Trafficking Act, known collectively as FOSTA-SESTA, has made it difficult for websites selling sex to survive in a climate of higher risk for them.
“When one of these sites shuts down it usually inspires others to shut down,” said Rob Spectre, chief executive of the counter-human trafficking technology company Childsafe.AI. “It’s another signal of the volatility in this market — there are going to be some wild swings ahead this year.”
President Donald Trump signed the bipartisan FOSTA-SESTA into law just days after federal law enforcement officials seized Backpage.com, at the time the dominant player in the Internet prostitution market, in a US Justice Department sex trafficking and child prostitution investigation.
Seven people, including the website’s founders, were charged in a 93-count indictment with facilitating prostitution, money laundering and fraud. Backpage CEO Carl Ferrer pleaded guilty to state and federal charges, agreeing to cooperate in the case and shut down the website.
“In the current environment, we are not sure that the challenges ... to this dumb law will succeed, so have no choice but to suspend service,” the owners of MassageRepublic.com wrote in a blog post explaining the decision.
“Since FOSTA/SESTA, this site has not billed a single dollar to any advertiser or user, nor has received any other financial income or benefit based on any activity in the US,” MassageRepublic wrote.
MassageRepublic did not immediately respond to an interview request.
Experts say the crackdown has made it much more difficult for men who want to buy sex on the Internet.
Sex worker advocates have fiercely criticized FOSTA-SESTA and have argued that taking down Backpage and similar sites would drive prostitution further underground or into the streets. Free speech activists say the laws unconstitutionally burden website owners with policing content.
MassageRepublic argued in its blog post that the main justification for the new law was child exploitation and human trafficking,” not purchasing sex services over the Internet.
“We have processes in place to identify this type of behavior, stop listings of that type and never got a complaint for the US about anything like this,” it wrote.

 

 

 

Topics: sex website sex trafficking FOSTA-SESTA MassageRepublic.com

Related

0
World
US Internet firms back bill to fight online sex trafficking
0
Middle-East
Oman police arrest 100 in prostitution, sex trafficking crackdown

‘I spy with my little eye’: CIA launches Instagram account

Updated 26 April 2019
AFP
0

‘I spy with my little eye’: CIA launches Instagram account

  • The spy agency has been openly recruiting from universities and industry
Updated 26 April 2019
AFP
0

WASHINGTON: The Central Intelligence Agency opened its own account on Instagram Thursday with a picture of a desk of mysteries teased by the children’s game prompt “I spy with my little eye.”
The photo tempts with intrigues and adventure: a wig suggesting disguises, maps of China and the Gulf, foreign banknotes, a burn bag for getting rid of secret documents, a notebook with Arabic, and other items — mostly real operation souvenirs of CIA officers.
Next to a wall is a photo with the words: “I want to travel the world.”
The Instagram posting was an expansion of the premier US spy agency’s effort to recruit a younger generation of officers, agents and analysts, having already been on Twitter and Facebook for years.
The agency has been openly recruiting from universities and industry, and Instagram gives it a way to reach a large, younger demographic: most of its regular users are under 30.
“We’re looking to spark the curiosity of Instagram’s users about the many ways CIA’s global mission has us going where others cannot go and doing what others cannot do,” the agency said in a statement.
“Through the account, we’ll give a peek into agency life, but we can’t promise any selfies from secret locations.”

Topics: CIA Instagram spying spies

Related

0
Middle-East
Iran likely to step up cyber espionage
0
World
American held in Russia for espionage to appear in court

Latest updates

Iraq: Yazidis to accept children of Daesh rape into community
0
Wanted Sri Lanka radical Hashim killed in hotel attack
0
Kim Jong Un visits war memorial following summit with Putin
0
China’s Xi promotes building initiative amid debt worries
0
Taylor Swift releases new song, music video called ‘ME!’
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.