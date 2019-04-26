Saudi Arabia’s civil service minister leads delegation to Egypt

CAIRO: Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly welcomed Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Civil Service and Chairman of the Arab Organization for Administrative Development (ARADO) Sulaiman bin Abdullah Al-Hamdan to Cairo on Thursday.

Al-Hamdan was accompanied by a delegation of Arab civil service and administrative development ministers. The delegation thanked the Egyptian government for its support for the Cairo-based ARADO.

Madbouly stressed Egypt’s support for joint Arab projects, and his country’s willingness to share its experience of digital transformation and administrative reform with fellow Arab nations.

“ARADO’s annual meeting is of great value, bearing in mind the increasing importance of administrative reform in economic development,” he added.

Egypt’s Minister of Planning, Follow-up and Administrative Reform Hala Al-Saeed praised ARADO’s pivotal role in improving the administrative capabilities of Arab countries, noting that the delegation had reviewed the Egyptian government’s digital transformation plan.