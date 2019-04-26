You are here

Saudi Arabia’s civil service minister leads delegation to Egypt

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly welcomes Saudi Civil Service Minister Sulaiman bin Abdullah Al-Hamdan, in Cairo on on April 25, 2019. (SPA)
Participants of the annual meeting of the Arab Organization for Administrative Development (ARADO) in Cairo join a photo session on April 25, 2019. (SPA)
Updated 26 April 2019
SPA
CAIRO: Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly welcomed Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Civil Service and Chairman of the Arab Organization for Administrative Development (ARADO) Sulaiman bin Abdullah Al-Hamdan to Cairo on Thursday.

Al-Hamdan was accompanied by a delegation of Arab civil service and administrative development ministers. The delegation thanked the Egyptian government for its support for the Cairo-based ARADO.

Madbouly stressed Egypt’s support for joint Arab projects, and his country’s willingness to share its experience of digital transformation and administrative reform with fellow Arab nations.

“ARADO’s annual meeting is of great value, bearing in mind the increasing importance of administrative reform in economic development,” he added.

Egypt’s Minister of Planning, Follow-up and Administrative Reform Hala Al-Saeed praised ARADO’s pivotal role in improving the administrative capabilities of Arab countries, noting that the delegation had reviewed the Egyptian government’s digital transformation plan.

 

Topics: Cairo ARADO

Sharm El-Sheikh main road named after King Salman

Updated 26 April 2019
SPA
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt: The main road in the Egyptian Red Sea resort town of Sharm El-Sheikh has been named after King Salman, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.

Maj. Gen. Khaled Fouda, governor of South Sinai, made the announcement during a ceremony to mark the 37th anniversary of Sinai Liberation Day.

Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Egypt Osama Nugali, who is also the Kingdom’s permanent representative to the Arab League, participated in the event.

Nugali thanked President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi for bestowing the honor on King Salman.

Topics: Sharm el- Sheikh King Salman

