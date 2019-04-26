You are here

Mubadala launches $1b Abu Dhabi-based investment fund

Set up in 2015, the Abu Dhabi Global Market is Abu Dhabi’s financial free zone, home to banks, investment funds, asset managers and tech companies. (File/Shutterstock)
  • The new fund will be based in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM)
  • Mubadala manages more than $225 billion in assets and has committed $15 billion to the $100 billion SoftBank Vision Fund
ABU DHABI: State-owned Mubadala Investment Company said it has launched a new $1 billion fund, Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners, to explore opportunities within the UAE and abroad.
The new fund will be based in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), the financial center of Abu Dhabi, and will make use of Mubadala’s networks to originate investment opportunities in the region, Mubadala said in a statement.
“The new fund will target opportunities across asset management, speciality finance and financial infrastructure, with investees expected to have a presence in ADGM,” it said.
Mubadala manages more than $225 billion in assets and has committed $15 billion to the $100 billion SoftBank Vision Fund. It has equity stakes in companies including General Electric and private equity firm Carlyle Group.
Set up in 2015, ADGM is Abu Dhabi’s financial free zone, home to banks, investment funds, asset managers and tech companies.

Turkey says trying to convince US to allow Iranian oil imports

  • US demanded that Iranian oil buyers stop purchases by May 1 or face sanctions
  • The decision was more stringent than expected, and caught several key importers to plead with the US
ANKARA: Turkey is trying to convince the United States to allow refiner Tupras, its biggest oil importer, to continue buying crude oil from Iran free of sanctions, Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy said on Friday.
Washington on Monday said it will not renew exemptions granted last year to buyers of Iranian oil, including Turkey, and it demanded that buyers stop purchases by May 1 or face sanctions.
The decision was more stringent than expected, and caught several key importers who have been pleading with Washington to continue buying Iranian oil sanctions-free.

