Arab coalition says taking child recruitment allegations seriously, to conduct investigations

The Saudi-led Arab coalition in Yemen said it was taking allegations regarding the recruitment of child soldiers by any members of the coalition seriously, Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.
Coalition spokesperson, Col. Turki Al-Maliki, said that the coalition will conduct investigations into these allegations under international humanitarian law and relevant conventions relating to children.
The coalition says it is taking measures to prevent the participation of under-18s from all member states.
Al-Maliki concluded his statement by stressing the commitment of the joint forces command of the coalition to apply international humanitarian law in Yemen.
He stated that the coalition applies a series of procedures and records data that is constantly reviewed to ensure that the legal and operational standards are applied.
Al-Malik pointed out that the coalition has so far rescued and rehabilitated 102 child recruits from the Houthi militia.