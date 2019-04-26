You are here

  • Home
  • Turkey says trying to convince US to allow Iranian oil imports
﻿

Turkey says trying to convince US to allow Iranian oil imports

US on Monday said it will not renew exemptions granted last year to buyers of Iranian oil. (File/AFP)
Updated 26 April 2019
Reuters
0

Turkey says trying to convince US to allow Iranian oil imports

  • US demanded that Iranian oil buyers stop purchases by May 1 or face sanctions
  • The decision was more stringent than expected, and caught several key importers to plead with the US
Updated 26 April 2019
Reuters
0

ANKARA: Turkey is trying to convince the United States to allow refiner Tupras, its biggest oil importer, to continue buying crude oil from Iran free of sanctions, Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy said on Friday.
Washington on Monday said it will not renew exemptions granted last year to buyers of Iranian oil, including Turkey, and it demanded that buyers stop purchases by May 1 or face sanctions.
The decision was more stringent than expected, and caught several key importers who have been pleading with Washington to continue buying Iranian oil sanctions-free.

Topics: Turkey Iran

Related

0
Middle-East
Britain slams Iran’s ‘vile ploy’ over Zaghari-Ratcliffe prisoner swap offer
0
World
Afghanistan feels impact of Iran’s economic isolation

Workplace messaging startup Slack to list on Wall Street

Updated 4 min 54 sec ago
AFP
0

Workplace messaging startup Slack to list on Wall Street

  • The direct listing will raise no cash for the California-based firm but will enable employees and early investors to sell their shares in the fast-growing tech firm
  • Slack, which has become a popular application for businesses looking to move away from email to real-time messaging, said it had some 10 million users at the end of January
Updated 4 min 54 sec ago
AFP
0

WASHINGTON: The workplace messaging startup Slack filed documents Friday to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange, the latest of a group of richly valued tech enterprises to look to Wall Street.
The “direct listing” will raise no cash for the California-based firm but will enable employees and early investors to sell their shares in the fast-growing tech firm.
Slack, which has become a popular application for businesses looking to move away from email to real-time messaging, said it had some 10 million users at the end of January.
That included 88,000 paying customers and 65 of the Fortune 100 firms.
“Our vision is to make people’s working lives simpler, more pleasant and more productive,” Slack said in its filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
“Slack is a new layer of the business technology stack that brings together people, applications, and data — a single place where people can effectively work together, access hundreds of thousands of critical applications and services, and find important information to do their best work.”
Slack, which has users in 150 countries, has raised more than $1 billion from investors with the latest round valuing the company at $7.1 billion, making it one of the most richly valued “unicorns” — startups with private funding worth at least $1 billion.
In its first release of financial data, Slack said it lost $141 million in the 12 months to January 31 on revenue of $400 million.
Created in 2013, Slack has been a leader in the new segment but faces competition from the likes of Microsoft, Facebook and others offering workplace collaboration tools.
Analysts say Slack has found a niche, especially among small- and medium-sized businesses.
Its clients include software giant Oracle, the French luxury goods maker LVMH, Liberty Mutual insurance and the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory.
It is available in eight languages and gets about one-third of its revenue from outside the United States.
Slack’s chief executive and founder Stewart Butterfield was part of the team that started the photo-sharing service Flickr.
The direct listing, which was also used by the streaming music giant Spotify, does not add fresh capital to the firm but enables free trading of shares while avoiding the underwriting costs of a public offering.
Slack will trade under the symbol “SK.”

Topics: Slack New York Stock Exchange

Related

0
Slack valued at $5.1 bln after new funding led by SoftBank
0
Business & Economy
Saudi-backed fund invests in Slack

Latest updates

Workplace messaging startup Slack to list on Wall Street
0
Saudi Arabia, the UAE, UK and US hold Yemen talks in London
0
Sudan protesters hold prayers outside military headquarters in campaign for civilian rule
0
No progress on Syrian constitutional committee at talks in Kazakhstan
0
Emiliano Sala’s father Horacio dies aged 58
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.