Thousands protest against Algeria’s ruling elite

ALGIERS: Algerians are massing for a 10th week of protests against their country’s ruling class, calling for the ex-president’s brother to be put on trial. Tens of thousands of protesters rallied peacefully in Algiers for a 10th consecutive Friday demanding the departure of Algeria’s ruling elite.
The protest took aim at Said Bouteflika, whose brother Abdelaziz Bouteflika was Algeria’s president for two decades until swelling protests forced him to resign instead of seeking a fifth term. A presidential election has been set for July 4 to choose the successor to Bouteflika, but protesters want his entire ruling entourage gone from power.
President Bouteflika stepped down on April 2, bowing to pressure from the army and weeks of demonstrations mainly by young people seeking change.
Said Bouteflika has been a particular focus of their anger, and protesters on Friday accused him of being the “leader of the gang.”
“The system must go” and “We are fed up with you,” read banners held up by protesters in central Algiers, scene of mass protests since Feb. 22.
There was no official count but Reuters reporters estimated the number of participants rising after Friday prayers to tens of thousands, like last week.
“The people want to uproot you,” a crowd chanted, addressing the elite which have ruled the oil- and gas-producing nation since independence from France in 1962.
“We want this system to leave and all the thieves to be judged,” said Zohra, a 55-year-old teacher who traveled some 350 km to attend the Algiers demonstration site with her 25-year-old son, Mohamed.
The protests, which have been largely peaceful, have continued as many demand the removal of the elite and prosecution of those they see as corrupt.
Bouteflika has been replaced by Abdelkader Bensalah, head of the upper house of Parliament, as interim president for 90 days until a presidential election on July 4.
He has been facing demands from the street to quit.
Algeria’s wealthiest businessman and four other tycoons close to Bouteflika were arrested this week as part of an anti-graft investigation, state media said. The investigation is intended to respond to demands to root out widespread corruption.
The arrests came after army chief Lt. Gen. Ahmed Gaed Salah said he expected members of the ruling elite to be prosecuted for corruption.
Salah intervened when Bouteflika sought to extend his fourth term, declaring him unfit for office, in a bid to avoid prolonged turmoil.
