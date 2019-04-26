You are here

Thousands protest against Algeria’s ruling elite

Algerians gather during an anti-government demonstration in Algiers demanding the removal of the elite and prosecution of the corrupt on Friday. (AFP)
  • President Abdelaziz Bouteflika stepped down after 20 years in power this month
  • “The system must go” and “We are fed up with you,” read banners held up by protesters in central Algiers
ALGIERS: Algerians are massing for a 10th week of protests against their country’s ruling class, calling for the ex-president’s brother to be put on trial. Tens of thousands of protesters rallied peacefully in Algiers for a 10th consecutive Friday demanding the departure of Algeria’s ruling elite.
The protest took aim at Said Bouteflika, whose brother Abdelaziz Bouteflika was Algeria’s president for two decades until swelling protests forced him to resign instead of seeking a fifth term. A presidential election has been set for July 4 to choose the successor to Bouteflika, but protesters want his entire ruling entourage gone from power.
President Bouteflika stepped down on April 2, bowing to pressure from the army and weeks of demonstrations mainly by young people seeking change.
Said Bouteflika has been a particular focus of their anger, and protesters on Friday accused him of being the “leader of the gang.”
“The system must go” and “We are fed up with you,” read banners held up by protesters in central Algiers, scene of mass protests since Feb. 22.
There was no official count but Reuters reporters estimated the number of participants rising after Friday prayers to tens of thousands, like last week.
“The people want to uproot you,” a crowd chanted, addressing the elite which have ruled the oil- and gas-producing nation since independence from France in 1962.
“We want this system to leave and all the thieves to be judged,” said Zohra, a 55-year-old teacher who traveled some 350 km to attend the Algiers demonstration site with her 25-year-old son, Mohamed.
The protests, which have been largely peaceful, have continued as many demand the removal of the elite and prosecution of those they see as corrupt.
Bouteflika has been replaced by Abdelkader Bensalah, head of the upper house of Parliament, as interim president for 90 days until a presidential election on July 4.
He has been facing demands from the street to quit.
Algeria’s wealthiest businessman and four other tycoons close to Bouteflika were arrested this week as part of an anti-graft investigation, state media said. The investigation is intended to respond to demands to root out widespread corruption.
The arrests came after army chief Lt. Gen. Ahmed Gaed Salah said he expected members of the ruling elite to be prosecuted for corruption.
Salah intervened when Bouteflika sought to extend his fourth term, declaring him unfit for office, in a bid to avoid prolonged turmoil.

No progress in talks on Syrian constitutional committee

Updated 46 min 1 sec ago
Syed Tausief Ausaf
0

No progress in talks on Syrian constitutional committee

  • Opposition blames Assad regime for stalemate
Updated 46 min 1 sec ago
Syed Tausief Ausaf
0

JEDDAH: Two-day talks on Syria concluded on Friday in Astana, Kazakhstan, without notable progress on forming a constitutional committee to drive a political settlement in the war-torn country.

A joint statement by the three cosponsors — Iran, Russia and Turkey — said the meeting had broached the issue of the constitutional committee with the UN special envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen. Further talks in Geneva would be needed, it added.

Syrian opposition spokesman Yahya Al-Aridi blamed the Assad regime for the stalemate in the talks, telling Arab News: “It doesn’t want a political solution.”

He said: “The regime in particular is obstructing the formation of the constitutional committee in accordance with UN resolution 2254. The regime gets support from Iran in creating hurdles.”

He added: “Russia seems to consider itself a substitute to the UN, when in fact the UN should be the one in charge and the facilitator of negotiations and implementing (resolution) 2254.”

Al-Aridi said the Astana process had a two-fold goal from the start. “The military aspect … was aborted into something called de-escalation zones, but the regime and its supporters turned them into escalation zones,” he added.

“The humanitarian aspect was to establish confidence-building measures, but the regime didn’t do that either.”

Al-Aridi said the issue of the release of prisoners from the regime’s jails was insisted upon in every Astana round, but the regime failed to act.

“Russia said it tried over 300 kinds of weapons on Syrian soil, which means it’s very much for military action, but in the media they portray themselves as favoring a political solution,” he added. “If there’s any terrorism that needs to be fought, it’s the state terrorism of the regime.”

He said “cunning” Iran, which has “a vicious plan for the region,” is out to destroy the Syrian social fabric with its militias.

Bahia Mardini, a human rights campaigner and founder of Syrian House, an organization dedicated to helping Syrians in the UK, told Arab News: “It’s clear that there’s disagreement between the guarantor countries (Iran, Russia and Turkey) over Syria, and that the Russian-American conflict over Syria is still there.”

She urged the international community “to find a real solution that will consolidate democracy and establish a future for Syria on the basis of international resolutions.”

She added: “We call for an end to the suffering of the Syrians … and their participation in building and redrawing the future through a political solution that will lead to the implementation of (resolution) 2254, all relevant international resolutions and the Geneva Declaration to restore the unity of Syrian soil and heal wounds.”

