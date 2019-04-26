You are here

  • Home
  • US voices concern for Baha’i facing death from Houthis
﻿

US voices concern for Baha’i facing death from Houthis

Iran-backed Houthi militia have been accused of mistreating members of the Baha’i faith. (File/AFP)
Updated 26 April 2019
AFP
0

US voices concern for Baha’i facing death from Houthis

  • A Houthi court sentenced Hamed bin Haydara to death on “absurd” allegations
  • The United States urged Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militia to end the mistreatment of members of the Baha’i faith
Updated 26 April 2019
AFP
0

WASHINGTON: The United States urged Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militia to end the mistreatment of members of the Baha’i faith, as Houthi court sentenced believer to death on “absurd” allegations.
The Baha’i community said that Hamed bin Haydara, who has been detained since 2013, will face an appeal hearing on Tuesday in the Houthi-controlled capital Sanaa.
The US State Department said it was “deeply concerned” that the Houthis have targeted dozens of Baha’is and voiced alarm over accounts that Haydara has endured “physical and psychological torture.”
“This persistent pattern of vilification, oppression and mistreatment by the Houthis of Baha’is in Yemen must end,” State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.

READ: Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi: A wolf in sheep’s clothes

The Baha’i community on Thursday released what it said was the response to Haydara’s appeal, with the prosecutor accusing the faith of being founded on “satanic thought.”
It said that Haydara has also been accused of seeking to create a separate Baha’i homeland on the Yemeni island of Socotra.
“The prosecutor’s arguments do not address the merits of Mr. Haydara’s appeal and instead make absurd, wide-ranging accusations that are not based in law or in fact,” said Bani Dugal, the principal representative of the Baha’i International Community to the United Nations.
He charged that the prosecutor was following the tactics of Iran’s clerical regime, which allows freedom of religion to several minorities but targets the Bahai’s, whose founder the Baha’u’llah was Iranian born in 1817.
The Baha’i faith calls for unity among religions and equality between men and women.
Baha’is consider the Baha’u’llah to be a prophet.

Topics: Yemen Houthis US

Related

0
Business & Economy
Yemen central bank ready to supply banks with foreign currency
0
Middle-East
Arab coalition jets target Houthi drone sites in Yemen’s capital

No progress in talks on Syrian constitutional committee

Updated 26 April 2019
Syed Tausief Ausaf
0

No progress in talks on Syrian constitutional committee

  • Opposition blames Assad regime for stalemate
Updated 26 April 2019
Syed Tausief Ausaf
0

JEDDAH: Two-day talks on Syria concluded on Friday in Astana, Kazakhstan, without notable progress on forming a constitutional committee to drive a political settlement in the war-torn country.

A joint statement by the three cosponsors — Iran, Russia and Turkey — said the meeting had broached the issue of the constitutional committee with the UN special envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen. Further talks in Geneva would be needed, it added.

Syrian opposition spokesman Yahya Al-Aridi blamed the Assad regime for the stalemate in the talks, telling Arab News: “It doesn’t want a political solution.”

He said: “The regime in particular is obstructing the formation of the constitutional committee in accordance with UN resolution 2254. The regime gets support from Iran in creating hurdles.”

He added: “Russia seems to consider itself a substitute to the UN, when in fact the UN should be the one in charge and the facilitator of negotiations and implementing (resolution) 2254.”

Al-Aridi said the Astana process had a two-fold goal from the start. “The military aspect … was aborted into something called de-escalation zones, but the regime and its supporters turned them into escalation zones,” he added.

“The humanitarian aspect was to establish confidence-building measures, but the regime didn’t do that either.”

Al-Aridi said the issue of the release of prisoners from the regime’s jails was insisted upon in every Astana round, but the regime failed to act.

“Russia said it tried over 300 kinds of weapons on Syrian soil, which means it’s very much for military action, but in the media they portray themselves as favoring a political solution,” he added. “If there’s any terrorism that needs to be fought, it’s the state terrorism of the regime.”

He said “cunning” Iran, which has “a vicious plan for the region,” is out to destroy the Syrian social fabric with its militias.

Bahia Mardini, a human rights campaigner and founder of Syrian House, an organization dedicated to helping Syrians in the UK, told Arab News: “It’s clear that there’s disagreement between the guarantor countries (Iran, Russia and Turkey) over Syria, and that the Russian-American conflict over Syria is still there.”

She urged the international community “to find a real solution that will consolidate democracy and establish a future for Syria on the basis of international resolutions.”

She added: “We call for an end to the suffering of the Syrians … and their participation in building and redrawing the future through a political solution that will lead to the implementation of (resolution) 2254, all relevant international resolutions and the Geneva Declaration to restore the unity of Syrian soil and heal wounds.”

Topics: Syria Russia Kazakhstan

Related

0
Middle-East
More than 7,000 Syrians quit camp near Jordan border
0
Middle-East
Syria negotiators reach Kazakhstan for peace talks

Latest updates

No progress in talks on Syrian constitutional committee
0
Sri Lanka’s Muslims defy mosque ‘ban’ to pray for peace
0
Prince William: ‘Extremism in all forms’ must be defeated
0
Muslims, Christians join forces to fight Egyptian church fire
0
Egypt vote firms up El-Sisi rule as regional unrest flares
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.