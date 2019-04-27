You are here

Jordan condemns Israeli trespassing at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Israeli security forces were alert during a rally against the expropriation of Palestinian lands by Israel in Kfar Qaddum, near Nablus, West Bank, on Friday. (AFP)
Updated 27 April 2019
Daoud Kuttab
AMMAN: Jordan issued a statement on Thursday condemning Israel’s lack of action against Jewish extremists who regularly attempt to pray on the grounds of Al-Aqsa Mosque and its surrounding compound, Al-Haram Al-Sharif.
The statement came after a week of tension in Jerusalem during the Jewish Passover holiday. A significant number of Israelis were allowed to enter Al-Haram Al-Sharif under police protection, and some paid an unscheduled visit to Al-Aqsa Mosque, sparking a confrontation.
Arafat Amro, head of the Islamic Museum of Archaeology at Al-Aqsa Mosque, told Arab News that the head of the Jerusalem police was among those who entered the mosque without obtaining permission from the Jerusalem Islamic Waqf — the religious trust that manages the Islamic sites in Al-Haram Al-Sharif.
Amro claimed that when he confronted the group and asked if they had arranged their visit with the Waqf, “the head of the police threatened me, saying that I would never be able to enter the mosque again.”
After Amro left the mosque on Wednesday, he was arrested by Israeli police and accused of interfering with the work of the police in Al-Haram Al-Sharif, which Israelis call the Temple Mount. Amro claims he was threatened and harassed during his interrogation. He was later barred from visiting the mosque for 15 days.
“I was told that if I came to Al-Aqsa Mosque, I would have to pay a fine of 10,000 shekels ($3,400). I replied that I am an employee of the Jordanian government.”
In a statement on Thursday, a spokesperson for Jordan’s Foreign Ministry, Sufian Qudah, said, “Such irresponsible acts provoke millions of Muslims around the world.”
Qudah added that the government had sent a letter of objection to Israel through diplomatic channels regarding ongoing violations in Jerusalem.
He went on to say that Israel’s “denounced and rejected” measures in Jerusalem are an attempt to change the status quo in the city, and reiterated that the Jerusalem Islamic Waqf is the sole caretaker of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the only organization with the authority to grant entry to the complex.
Qudah emphasized that Israel, as an occupying power, must honor its obligations under international law, which considers East Jerusalem an occupied territory.
Jordan and Israel have been at loggerheads for some time. King Abdullah II and Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu have not spoken to each other since October 2017, when an Israeli security guard killed two Jordanians in the Israeli embassy in Amman.

JEDDAH: Two-day talks on Syria concluded on Friday in Astana, Kazakhstan, without notable progress on forming a constitutional committee to drive a political settlement in the war-torn country.

A joint statement by the three cosponsors — Iran, Russia and Turkey — said the meeting had broached the issue of the constitutional committee with the UN special envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen. Further talks in Geneva would be needed, it added.

Syrian opposition spokesman Yahya Al-Aridi blamed the Assad regime for the stalemate in the talks, telling Arab News: “It doesn’t want a political solution.”

He said: “The regime in particular is obstructing the formation of the constitutional committee in accordance with UN resolution 2254. The regime gets support from Iran in creating hurdles.”

He added: “Russia seems to consider itself a substitute to the UN, when in fact the UN should be the one in charge and the facilitator of negotiations and implementing (resolution) 2254.”

Al-Aridi said the Astana process had a two-fold goal from the start. “The military aspect … was aborted into something called de-escalation zones, but the regime and its supporters turned them into escalation zones,” he added.

“The humanitarian aspect was to establish confidence-building measures, but the regime didn’t do that either.”

Al-Aridi said the issue of the release of prisoners from the regime’s jails was insisted upon in every Astana round, but the regime failed to act.

“Russia said it tried over 300 kinds of weapons on Syrian soil, which means it’s very much for military action, but in the media they portray themselves as favoring a political solution,” he added. “If there’s any terrorism that needs to be fought, it’s the state terrorism of the regime.”

He said “cunning” Iran, which has “a vicious plan for the region,” is out to destroy the Syrian social fabric with its militias.

Bahia Mardini, a human rights campaigner and founder of Syrian House, an organization dedicated to helping Syrians in the UK, told Arab News: “It’s clear that there’s disagreement between the guarantor countries (Iran, Russia and Turkey) over Syria, and that the Russian-American conflict over Syria is still there.”

She urged the international community “to find a real solution that will consolidate democracy and establish a future for Syria on the basis of international resolutions.”

She added: “We call for an end to the suffering of the Syrians … and their participation in building and redrawing the future through a political solution that will lead to the implementation of (resolution) 2254, all relevant international resolutions and the Geneva Declaration to restore the unity of Syrian soil and heal wounds.”

