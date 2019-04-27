You are here

Egypt vote firms up El-Sisi rule as regional unrest flares

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi is seen voting in Cairo. (AP)
Updated 27 April 2019
AFP
Egypt vote firms up El-Sisi rule as regional unrest flares

  • The New York-based Soufan Center said before the vote that the amendments helped “solidify El-Sisi’s grip” on Egyptian politics
Updated 27 April 2019
AFP
CAIRO: As mass protests rock other Arab countries, a snap referendum in Egypt has gone against the grain and cemented President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi’s rule for years to come.
The three-day ballot saw constitutional changes sail through that allow the former military chief to stay in power until 2030, boost his control over the judiciary and give the army even greater influence in political life.
Officials said more than 88 percent of ballots cast were for “yes.”
After years of turmoil that saw the ouster of long-time ruler Hosni Mubarak and his successor Mohammed Mursi, stability remains a priority for many Egyptians, said Timothy Kaldas, a non-resident fellow at the Tahrir Institute for Middle East Policy.
“Undoubtedly some still support El-Sisi and believe that he has prevented Egypt from suffering the fate of neighbors,” he said.
“For most Egyptians, they believe they’ve overthrown two presidents and seen their quality of life get worse each time, so there’s little faith that a third uprising will improve the situation.”
Around 27 million votes were cast, with a turnout rate of 44.33 percent, at the referendum after it was called and held within a matter of days.
The amendments prolong El-Sisi’s current term to 2024 from 2022 and allow him to then run for another six-year term.
“The country is on the right track and it’s stable... it’s logical that El-Sisi is given his full chance to finish what he started,” said Mervat Abdel Fattah, a housewife in her 50s.
After the result state television broadcast images of El-Sisi supporters waving flags and blaring national tunes in Tahrir Square — the site of angry protests that toppled his two predecessors.
The opposition’s lack of political power and the absence of “a unified stance on the referendum” helped El-Sisi to an easy win, said Ziad Aqel, political sociology expert at the Al-Ahram Center for Political and Strategic Studies.
Especially when coupled with “mobilization” at the ballot box by state bodies, he added.
The New York-based Soufan Center said before the vote that the amendments helped “solidify El-Sisi’s grip” on Egyptian politics.
As army chief of staff at the time, El-Sisi led the military’s overthrow of Mursi in 2013 following mass protests against Mursi’s rule.
El-Sisi won his first term as president in 2014, three years after the uprising that toppled Mubarak, and was re-elected in March 2018 with more than 97 percent of the vote, after standing virtually unopposed.

Topics: Egypt Cairo

0
No progress in talks on Syrian constitutional committee

Updated 27 April 2019
Syed Tausief Ausaf
No progress in talks on Syrian constitutional committee

  • Opposition blames Assad regime for stalemate
Updated 27 April 2019
Syed Tausief Ausaf
JEDDAH: Two-day talks on Syria concluded on Friday in Astana, Kazakhstan, without notable progress on forming a constitutional committee to drive a political settlement in the war-torn country.

A joint statement by the three cosponsors — Iran, Russia and Turkey — said the meeting had broached the issue of the constitutional committee with the UN special envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen. Further talks in Geneva would be needed, it added.

Syrian opposition spokesman Yahya Al-Aridi blamed the Assad regime for the stalemate in the talks, telling Arab News: “It doesn’t want a political solution.”

He said: “The regime in particular is obstructing the formation of the constitutional committee in accordance with UN resolution 2254. The regime gets support from Iran in creating hurdles.”

He added: “Russia seems to consider itself a substitute to the UN, when in fact the UN should be the one in charge and the facilitator of negotiations and implementing (resolution) 2254.”

Al-Aridi said the Astana process had a two-fold goal from the start. “The military aspect … was aborted into something called de-escalation zones, but the regime and its supporters turned them into escalation zones,” he added.

“The humanitarian aspect was to establish confidence-building measures, but the regime didn’t do that either.”

Al-Aridi said the issue of the release of prisoners from the regime’s jails was insisted upon in every Astana round, but the regime failed to act.

“Russia said it tried over 300 kinds of weapons on Syrian soil, which means it’s very much for military action, but in the media they portray themselves as favoring a political solution,” he added. “If there’s any terrorism that needs to be fought, it’s the state terrorism of the regime.”

He said “cunning” Iran, which has “a vicious plan for the region,” is out to destroy the Syrian social fabric with its militias.

Bahia Mardini, a human rights campaigner and founder of Syrian House, an organization dedicated to helping Syrians in the UK, told Arab News: “It’s clear that there’s disagreement between the guarantor countries (Iran, Russia and Turkey) over Syria, and that the Russian-American conflict over Syria is still there.”

She urged the international community “to find a real solution that will consolidate democracy and establish a future for Syria on the basis of international resolutions.”

She added: “We call for an end to the suffering of the Syrians … and their participation in building and redrawing the future through a political solution that will lead to the implementation of (resolution) 2254, all relevant international resolutions and the Geneva Declaration to restore the unity of Syrian soil and heal wounds.”

Topics: Syria Russia Kazakhstan

