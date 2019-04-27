You are here

  • Home
  • Climate mural emerges after London protests; Is it Banksy?
﻿

Climate mural emerges after London protests; Is it Banksy?

Graffiti artwork, suspected to have been created by the British street artist Banksy, is pictured opposite the environmental protest group Extinction Rebellion's camp at Marble Arch in London on April 26, 2019. (AFP)
Updated 27 April 2019
AP
0

Climate mural emerges after London protests; Is it Banksy?

  • More than 1,100 people were arrested for blocking roads and bridges during more than a week of Extinction Rebellion protests aimed at alerting the public and politicians to the “climate emergency”
Updated 27 April 2019
AP
0

LONDON: Officials in London are trying to determine if a stenciled mural that appeared at a base camp for climate protests was created by the street artist Banksy.
The mural is on a wall at Marble Arch, where the group Extinction Rebellion had an encampment for 10 days until Thursday and disrupted transportation in the British capital with daily, targeted non-violent protests.
The artwork shows a child holding an Extinction Rebellion sign beside the words “From this moment despair ends and tactics begin.”
Nickie Aiken, the leader of Westminster Council, a local authority that oversees the area, said “we believe it’s genuine and are working to confirm that it is the case.”
“This street art has clearly captured the public mood and imagination, and so we’re looking to keep it in a public place for people to enjoy,” she said.
There was no mention of the work Friday on Banksy’s website or Instagram account, where he typically confirms authorship. Banksy’s spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
More than 1,100 people were arrested for blocking roads and bridges during more than a week of Extinction Rebellion protests aimed at alerting the public and politicians to the “climate emergency.”
Banksy, who has never disclosed his full identity, began his career spray-painting buildings in Bristol, England. He has become one of the world’s best-known artists through works tinged with satire and social commentary.
Last year his painting “Girl With Balloon” sold for 1 million pounds ($1.3 million) at a Sotheby’s auction — and was immediately partially destroyed by a shredder that the artist had concealed in the frame.
The buyer went ahead with the purchase.

Topics: LONDON CLIMATE PROTEST Banksy

Related

0
World
Banksy work stolen from Paris terror attack venue
0
Offbeat
Banksy ‘snow’ pollution mural sold for over $130,000

Full-scale assault on Syria’s Idlib “not expedient”: Putin

Updated 27 April 2019
Reuters
0

Full-scale assault on Syria’s Idlib “not expedient”: Putin

  • Putin said they would work with the Syrian opposition to create a constitutional committee
  • Russia backed Syrian President Bashar Assad throughout the country’s civil war
Updated 27 April 2019
Reuters
0

BEIJING: A full-scale assault against militants in Syria’s Idlib province “is not expedient now” and civilians’ security needs to be taken into account, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday.
Speaking in Beijing, Putin said Russia would work with the Syrian opposition to finalize the make-up of a constitutional committee, part of efforts to secure a political settlement of the conflict.
Russia has helped forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar Assad take back most of the country in the eight-year-old war but fighting continues.

Topics: Russia Beijing Syria

Related

0
Middle-East
Extremist attacks kill 17 Syria pro-regime fighters: monitor
0
World
Kim Jong Un visits war memorial following summit with Putin

Latest updates

Several Yemeni experts die in demining accident
0
Sudan signs $200m loan with Kuwait-based fund
0
Israel to free two prisoners in return for soldier’s remains
0
Full-scale assault on Syria’s Idlib “not expedient”: Putin
0
Pakistan suspends anti-polio drive after attacks on workers
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.