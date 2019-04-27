You are here

Trump says sees possibility of US-Japan trade deal by May

U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 26, 2019. (REUTERS)
Updated 27 April 2019
Reuters
  • Abe said Japan will enter a new era, to be called Reiwa, on May 1 when the Japanese crown prince accedes to the throne. He said Trump and the first lady would be the first state guests of the new era
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said on Friday it is possible that the United States and Japan could reach a new bilateral trade deal by the time he visits Tokyo in May, but he and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe cited areas where they differ on trade.
Trump and Abe held one-on-one talks in the Oval Office prior to a White House dinner to celebrate the birthday of Trump’s wife, Melania. While making progress in negotiations with China on a new trade deal, Trump made clear he wants to seal a new agreement with Japan soon as well.
Abe’s visit, which is to include a round of golf on Saturday with Trump, is to set the stage for a trip to Japan that Trump is taking in late May to celebrate Crown Prince Naruhito’s becoming the new emperor of Japan.
Trump announced that he and Abe may take in a sumo wrestling match during the trip to Tokyo.
Naruhito is set to become Japan’s emperor on May 1. He will assume the throne after his father, Emperor Akihito, abdicates on April 30.
Trump said negotiators for the United States and Japan are making progress in his drive to rebalance their trade relationship in a way that reduces chronic US trade deficits with Japan.
“I think it can go fairly quickly. Maybe by the time I’m over there. Maybe we sign it over there. But it’s moving along very nicely and we’ll see what happens,” Trump said about the trade deal.
A senior Japanese government official told Reuters after the Oval Office discussions that “based upon the trust between the two countries,” the two leaders “agreed to accelerate the discussions in order to achieve an early result on Japan-US trade talks.”
Still, areas of tension surfaced during their session with the news media. Trump cited Japanese tariffs on American agricultural products as an irritant, and Abe brought up US tariffs on Japanese autos.
“We’ll be discussing very strongly agriculture because, as the prime minister knows, Japan puts very massive tariffs on our agriculture...and we want to get rid of those tariffs,” Trump said.
Trump has made clear he is unhappy with Japan’s trade surplus with the United States — much of it from auto exports — and wants a two-way deal to change it.
Abe pointed out that while Japan has no tariffs on American autos, “the United States has put on 2.5 percent tariffs on Japanese autos,” and said he would like to proceed toward a “mutually beneficial outcome” in the trade talks.
Trump said he felt it was possible to work out a long-term trade deal with Japan. “We are trying to bring some balance to the surplus that they have with the United States for many, many years, but it’ll all work out,” he said.

“FREE AND OPEN INDO-PACIFIC“
The senior Japanese government official said the two leaders agreed that the governments would coordinate closely with each other and with South Korea to achieve the denuclearization of North Korea. He said Abe thanked Trump for twice raising the issue of Japanese abductees held in North Korea during his February summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
The official said Abe and Trump also agreed to enhance the “deterrence and capabilities” of the US-Japan alliance and reaffirmed their intention to cooperate further to ensure a “free and open Indo-Pacific” region.
Looking ahead to the June 28-29 Group of 20 meeting in Osaka, the two agreed to seek a summit agreement on key issues, including trade, the digital economy, the issue of maritime plastic waste, infrastructure investment, and women’s empowerment, said the official, who did not want to be otherwise identified.
In the Oval Office, Trump joked that when Abe originally invited him to Tokyo as the first official guest after the new emperor takes over, he was not sure he could attend.
“I said, ‘Gee I don’t know if I can make it. Let me ask you a question. How big is that event compared to the Super Bowl, for the Japanese? And the prime minister said, It’s about 100 times bigger. I said, I’ll be there, if that’s the case, I’ll be there,” Trump said.
Abe said Japan will enter a new era, to be called Reiwa, on May 1 when the Japanese crown prince accedes to the throne. He said Trump and the first lady would be the first state guests of the new era.
“This state visit will show both inside and outside that still under the new era, Reiwa, the bonds between Japan and the United States under our alliance will remain unwavering. And also we will demonstrate our strong commitment to addressing various challenges that we see in the international community,” Abe said through a translator.

0
Sri Lanka troops raid militants, find 15 bodies in house

Updated 27 April 2019
AP
0

Sri Lanka troops raid militants, find 15 bodies in house

  • The gunbattle began Friday night after police tipped off soldiers to a suspected safe house near the town of Sammanthurai
  • Raids and police curfews shut down areas of eastern Sri Lanka as Catholic leaders canceled Sunday Masses indefinitely
Updated 27 April 2019
AP
0

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan security forces found 15 bodies, including six children, early Saturday after militants linked to the Easter bombings opened fire and set off explosives during a raid on their house in the country’s east, police said.
The gunbattle began Friday night after police tipped off soldiers to a suspected safe house near the town of Sammanthurai, where authorities said the militants detonated three explosions and opened fire. At least three others were wounded in the attack, said police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekara.
He said that some of the dead likely were militants who blew themselves up in suicide bombings. Earlier, the military said at least one civilian had been killed in the attack.
Raids and police curfews shut down areas of eastern Sri Lanka as Catholic leaders canceled Sunday Masses indefinitely. Officials also urged Muslims to stay home for prayers in an extraordinary call by the clergy to curtail worship as fear of more attacks plagued the island nation.
Maj. Gen. Aruna Jayasekara, the local military commander, said soldiers and police waited until daylight Saturday to carry out further raids in Eastern Province given houses being built so close together.
Meanwhile, the military said security forces had recovered explosives, detonators, “suicide kits,” military uniforms and Daesh group flags in the ongoing raids.
In the same area, police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekara said officers acting on information from intelligence officials found 150 sticks of blasting gelatin and 100,000 small metal balls, as well as a van and clothing suspected to be used by those involved in the Easter attack. Suicide bomb vests often are packed with such balls to increase the shrapnel in the explosion, making them even deadlier.
Officials from the police to the prime minister say militants remain on the loose and have access to explosives. That has led to increased security at shrines, churches, temples and mosques across the multiethnic country of 21 million off the southern coast of India.
Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith told journalists Friday that church officials had seen a leaked security document describing Roman Catholic churches and other denominations as a major target. Ranjith, who is the archbishop of Colombo, asked the faithful across Sri Lanka to stay home for their own safety.
“We don’t want repetitions,” Ranjith said.
It was an extraordinary request for a Catholic clergyman to make, as churches often remain a refuge. Giovanni Maria Vian, a church historian and emeritus editor of the Vatican newspaper, said he believed it was the first time the church had canceled Masses across a country for security reasons.
On Saturday, cleaning crews arrived to St. Anthony’s Shrine in Colombo, where broken glass still littered a blood-stained floor. They collected debris, tossing it into a truck parked outside as a heavy contingent of security forces stood guard.
The US Embassy in Sri Lanka has warned the public to stay away from places of worship over the weekend, a stark alert underlining that authorities believe that attackers remain at large.
Authorities told Muslims to worship at home rather than attend communal Friday prayers that are the most important religious service of the week, but several mosques held services anyway. At a mosque in Colombo, police armed with Kalashnikov assault rifles stood guard outside for hundreds of worshippers as the imam inside and others wept while praying to Allah to help their country.
The Easter attackers are “not Muslims. This is not Islam. This is an animal,” said Akurana Muhandramlage Jamaldeen Mohamed Jayfer, the chairman of the mosque. “We don’t have a word (strong enough) to curse them.”
Sri Lanka’s government, crippled from a long political crisis between the president and prime minister last year, promised swift action to capture militants still at large. President Maithripala Sirisena said about 140 people had been identified as having links to the Daesh group.
A “major search operation has been undertaken,” Sirisena said. “Every household in the country will be checked.”
Earlier Friday, police confirmed the militant group’s leader, Mohamed Zahran, died in the suicide bombing at the Shangri-La Hotel, one of six hotels and churches attacked. Zahran appeared in a Daesh video claiming responsibility for the coordinated assault, and authorities in both Sri Lanka and Australia confirmed links between Daesh and the attack.
On Thursday night, Sri Lanka’s Health Ministry drastically reduced its estimated death toll from the bombings. A statement said “approximately” 253 people had been killed, nearly one-third lower than an earlier police estimate of 359 dead.
The discrepancy was not immediately explained, but it fit a pattern of confused reports by Sri Lankan officials that have muddled the investigation. On Friday, police apologized to a Brown University student and a human rights activist after they posted her picture to Twitter and erroneously identified her as a wanted militant. The police then deleted their Twitter account.

