Air India server systems restored after affecting flights worldwide

﻿

MUMBAI: Air India on Saturday said its server system was restored after being down for more than five hours and affecting some flights across the world.
“Air India System restored,” chairman and managing director (CMD) of Air India, Ashwani Lohani told Reuters partner ANI.
The state-owned carrier a Tweeted earlier “Due to a breakdown in our server system some of our flights are getting affected all over the world.”
Several travelers, including Bollywood actress Gul Panag, took to Twitter to complain about the flight disruptions.
.”@airindiain (SITA Liason) systems have crashed and all flights are indefinitely delayed, Panag tweeted. http://bit.ly/2PwHuid “Not a good thing in a market that’s already stretched for capacity @MoCA_GoI.”
India’s Jet Airways, which previously had a fleet of around 120 largely Boeing Co. planes, was forced to indefinitely halt all flight operations on April 17 after its banks rejected the carrier’s plea for emergency funds.
 

BEIJING: A full-scale assault against militants in Syria’s Idlib province “is not expedient now” and civilians’ security needs to be taken into account, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday.
Speaking in Beijing, Putin said Russia would work with the Syrian opposition to finalize the make-up of a constitutional committee, part of efforts to secure a political settlement of the conflict.
Russia has helped forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar Assad take back most of the country in the eight-year-old war but fighting continues.

Topics: Russia Beijing Syria

