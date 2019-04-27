You are here

US driver targeted family because they looked Muslim

The driver, 34-year-old Isaiah Peoples, reportedly targeted the family solely on their appearance. (File/AFP)
Updated 27 April 2019
AFP
US driver targeted family because they looked Muslim

  "There is new evidence that Peoples intentionally targeted victims based on their race and belief that they were Muslim," police said
Updated 27 April 2019
AFP
LOS ANGELES: A California man who deliberately drove into a crowd of people, injuring eight, did so because he thought they were Muslim, police said Friday.
The driver, 34-year-old Isaiah Peoples, reportedly targeted the family solely on their appearance, according to police in Sunnyvale, near San Francisco, who are now treating the case as a “hate crime.”
“There is new evidence that Peoples intentionally targeted victims based on their race and belief that they were Muslim,” said Sunnyvale Public Security in a statement.
According to local media, three members of the same family are among the eight pedestrians injured Tuesday — a father and his son and daughter.
The nationality and religion of the family have not been released.
A lawyer for Peoples said the incident “was clearly the result of a mental disorder,” and he would seek psychiatric treatment for his client — who he described as a military veteran possibly suffering from post traumatic stress disorder.

Topics: Muslim

Sri Lanka president bans National Thawheed Jammath group after Easter bombings

Updated 27 April 2019
Arab News
Sri Lanka president bans National Thawheed Jammath group after Easter bombings

Updated 27 April 2019
Arab News
COLOMBO: Sri Lanka's president is banning two groups allegedly linked to the Easter bombings under emergency powers that came into effect on Tuesday.

The office of President Maithripala Sirisena said in a statement Saturday evening that National Thawheed Jammath, or NTJ, and Jamathei Millathu Ibraheem, or JMI, would be banned by presidential decree.

Presidential spokesman Dharmasri Ekanayake says the move allows the government to confiscate any property belonging to the two organizations.

On Monday, officials confirmed that the alleged leader of the Muslim extremist group, an offshoot of NTJ, had died in one of the coordinated suicide bombings at churches and hotels that killed more than 250 people.

More to follow...

Topics: Sri Lanka Sri Lanka attack Asia

