Full-scale assault on Syria’s Idlib “not expedient”: Putin

Putin said the constitutional committee will be part of the political settlement in Syria. (AFP)
Updated 27 April 2019
Reuters
BEIJING: A full-scale assault against militants in Syria’s Idlib province “is not expedient now” and civilians’ security needs to be taken into account, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday.
Speaking in Beijing, Putin said Russia would work with the Syrian opposition to finalize the make-up of a constitutional committee, part of efforts to secure a political settlement of the conflict.
Russia has helped forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar Assad take back most of the country in the eight-year-old war but fighting continues.

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka's president is banning two groups allegedly linked to the Easter bombings under emergency powers that came into effect on Tuesday.

The office of President Maithripala Sirisena said in a statement Saturday evening that National Thawheed Jammath, or NTJ, and Jamathei Millathu Ibraheem, or JMI, would be banned by presidential decree.

Presidential spokesman Dharmasri Ekanayake says the move allows the government to confiscate any property belonging to the two organizations.

On Monday, officials confirmed that the alleged leader of the Muslim extremist group, an offshoot of NTJ, had died in one of the coordinated suicide bombings at churches and hotels that killed more than 250 people.

More to follow...

Topics: Sri Lanka Sri Lanka attack Asia

