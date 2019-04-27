You are here

Sudan signs $200m loan with Kuwait-based fund

Demonstrations have continued as protesters call for a rapid handover of power to civilians. (File/AFP)
Updated 27 April 2019
Reuters
KHARTOUM: Sudan has signed a deal for a $200 million loan from the Kuwait-based Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development, state news agency SUNA reported on Saturday.
The loan would be used to support development projects in Sudan, SUNA said without giving further details.
Sudan’s economic crisis helped trigger mass protests that led to the ouster of former President Omar Al-Bashir earlier this month. The country of 40 million has been suffering from rapid inflation and shortages of cash, fuel and other basic products.
A transitional military council took over from Bashir. Demonstrations have continued as protesters call for a rapid handover of power to civilians.

Topics: Sudan

Saudi real estate firm to buy mortgages worth $200m

Updated 43 min 54 sec ago
Arab News
Saudi real estate firm to buy mortgages worth $200m

  • The agreements included deals with Banque Saudi Fransi and Saudi British Bank (SABB)
  • The company aims to inject liquidity into the Saudi housing finance market by buying out mortgages
Updated 43 min 54 sec ago
Arab News
LONDON: The Saudi Real Estate Refinance Co. (SRC) said on Saturday it had agreed to buy SR750 million ($200 million) worth of mortgages from local banks and mortgage financing companies.
The agreements, signed during last week’s Financial Sector Conference in Riyadh, included deals with Banque Saudi Fransi and Saudi British Bank (SABB), SRC said in statements.
The company, a subsidiary of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), aims to inject liquidity into the Saudi housing finance market by buying out mortgages.
“This announcement validates SRC’s purpose within a vibrant housing market, but for it to reach full potential we must ensure that there is improved supply of new homes whilst also making these homes affordable and accessible to more Saudi citizens,” SRC’s CEO Fabrice Susini said of the Banque Saudi Fransi deal.
“This agreement is a visible demonstration of how SRC makes further liquidity being available for the Saudi housing market which will ultimately make every Saudi citizen’s dream of owning a home a reality. That said, the agreement will further increase Banque Saudi Fransi’s ability to offer more (accessible) home buying solutions.”
David Dew, managing director of SABB, said: “This agreement will play a role in the development of the housing sector and the provision of sustainable solutions that will enable home ownership with ease. Housing finance is a central objective of Vision 2030, and with this initiative, SABB will be playing a central role on the development of the sector.”
The announcement comes shortly after SRC successfully completed sukuk, or Islamic bond, issuances of SR750 million, making it the first non-sovereign issuer in Saudi Arabia in 2019.
SRC, which was formed in 2017, aims to refinance 20 percent of Saudi Arabia’s mortgage market, which is forecast to grow to SR500 billion by 2020 and SR800 billion within the next decade.
Susini told Reuters last week that the company aims to issue up to $1.07 billion of long-term sukuk this year, as it prepares to purchase more home loan portfolios.

Topics: src SABB Banque Saudi Fransi

