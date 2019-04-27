You are here

  • Home
  • Sri Lanka president bans National Thawheed Jammath group after Easter bombings
﻿

Sri Lanka president bans National Thawheed Jammath group after Easter bombings

The office of President Maithripala Sirisena said in a statement Saturday evening that National Thawheed Jammath had been banned. (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News
0

Sri Lanka president bans National Thawheed Jammath group after Easter bombings

  • National Thawheed Jammath, or NTJ, and Jamathei Millathu Ibraheem, or JMI, were banned
  • Officials confirmed alleged leader of extremist group had died in bombings
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News
0

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka's president is banning two groups allegedly linked to the Easter bombings under emergency powers that came into effect on Tuesday.

The office of President Maithripala Sirisena said in a statement Saturday evening that National Thawheed Jammath, or NTJ, and Jamathei Millathu Ibraheem, or JMI, would be banned by presidential decree.

Presidential spokesman Dharmasri Ekanayake says the move allows the government to confiscate any property belonging to the two organizations.

On Monday, officials confirmed that the alleged leader of the Muslim extremist group, an offshoot of NTJ, had died in one of the coordinated suicide bombings at churches and hotels that killed more than 250 people.

 

Authorities could not act earlier to ban the two little known groups because the law required them to show firm evidence against them, officials said.

Police believe the suspected mastermind of the bombings, Mohamed Hashim Mohamed Zahran, led either the NTJ or a splinter group. Less is known about Jamathei Millathu Ibrahim, whose members are also believed to have played a role in the bombings.
Daesh has claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Nearly 10,000 soldiers have been deployed across the island to carry out searches and boost security since the bombings in three churches and four hotels, most of which were in the capital Colombo.

Security forces have detained 100 people, including foreigners from Syria and Egypt, police said.

A gunbattle erupted on Friday evening during a raid on a safe house in Sainthamaruthu in Ampara district on the island’s east coast, killing at least 15 people including three people with suicide vests and six children, a military spokesmkan said.

The wounded included the wife and a daughter of Zahran, his family said.

“Yes, the wife and daughter were injured in the attack,” said Mohamed Hashim Mathaniya, sister of Zahran. “I was asked to come to identify them but I am not sure I can go,” she told Reuters from the town of Kattankudy in the east where Zahran was originally based.

Zahran’s driver was detained in a separate raid, according to a police statement. Bomb-making materials, dozens of gelignite sticks and thousands of ball bearings were found in a search of a separate house in the same area, along with Islamic State banners and uniforms, the military said.

Zahran appeared in a video released by Islamic State days after the bombing, the only one showing his face while seven others were covered. In the video the men stand under a black Daesh flag and declare their loyalty to its leader, Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi.

Authorities have said there could be more attacks against religious centers. Last Sunday’s bombings shattered the relative calm that the Buddhist-majority country has seen since a 26-year civil war with mostly-Hindu ethnic Tamil separatists ended a decade ago.

Sirisena and the government of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe have faced strong criticism after it emerged that India had repeatedly given warnings of the possibility of attacks.

Both Sirisena and Wickremesinghe have said intelligence was not shared with them, exposing rifts at the top of the government and raising questions about its ability to deal with the security crisis.

The national police chief had refused to accept Sirisena’s request to step down, two sources told Reuters on Saturday, a further embarrassment for the president.

The US State Department said terrorist groups were continuing to plot attacks and cautioned its citizens against traveling to Sri Lanka, as well as ordering the departure of all school-age family members of US government employees.
India and Britain have also warned their nationals to avoid traveling to Sri Lanka.

The security forces’ response has included raids on mosques and homes of people in the town of Negombo where scores died in the bombing of a church.
Police said on Friday they were trying to track down 140 people they believe have links with Daesh.

 

(With Reuters)

Topics: Sri Lanka Sri Lanka attack Asia

Related

0
World
US urges citizens to ‘reconsider travel’ to Sri Lanka over terror threat
Special 0
World
Sri Lanka’s Muslims defy mosque ‘ban’ to pray for peace

Russian student who tried to go to Syria freed early

In this file photo taken on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, Varvara Karaulova, who was detained last year in Turkey as she was reportedly trying to cross the border into Syria, sits in a cage in the Moscow District Military Court in Moscow, Russia. (AP)
Updated 5 min 51 sec ago
AFP
0

Russian student who tried to go to Syria freed early

  • Karaulova’s case was particularly unusual in Russia since her family is not Muslim
Updated 5 min 51 sec ago
AFP
0

MOSCOW: Russia on Saturday released a former student convicted for trying to enter Syria in a high profile 2016 case after she was granted parole this month.
Varvara Karaulova was freed from prison in Vologda, a city around 450 kilometers northeast of Moscow, the RIA Novosti news agency reported.
She was released a year and 10 months early.
A military court sentenced Karaulova to four-and-a-half years in prison in 2016 for trying to enter Syria after falling in love with a Daesh militant.
She was detained a year earlier after she tried to cross into Syria from Turkey while still a philosophy undergraduate at the renowned Moscow State University.
This month a court ruled she posed no threat to society and should be released earlier.
Karaulova’s case shocked Russia in 2016, as the then 21-year-old wept in court and said her attempt to cross in Syria was “all a mistake.”
It was also widely covered by state media.
Karaulova was charged with preparing to participate in a terrorist organization, but pleaded not guilty, saying she was motivated by love for a Russian militant fighting in Syria. She met him online while still a teenager and they wrote to each other for three years without meeting.
In 2014, he went to Syria and told her he was fighting for Daesh. Karaulova converted to Islam and began warning a hijab.
She disappeared without warning in May 2015, prompting a frantic search by her parents. They found that she had flown to Turkey and traveled to the border with other women hoping to join men fighting for Daesh.
Turkish border guards detained the group and she was forced to fly back to Russia with her father.
Thousands of people from the former USSR have traveled to Syria to fight with militants, according to Russian President Vladimir Putin, since Moscow intervened on the side of the Damascus regime in 2015.
Karaulova’s case was particularly unusual in Russia since her family is not Muslim.

Topics: Russia Syria

Related

0
World
Russian agent Maria Butina sentenced to 18 months in US
Update 0
Middle-East
Russian air strikes kill 10 civilians in Syria's Idlib: monitor

Latest updates

Russian student who tried to go to Syria freed early
0
A look at Riyadh Art, which is going to bring public art to the city
0
Shooting at California synagogue kills 1, wounds 3
0
Over 3 million held for residency, labor, border violations across KSA
0
Saudi Arabia issues more than 6.2 million Umrah visas
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.