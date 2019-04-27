You are here

Valterri Bottas takes pole in Azerbaijan after Leclerc crashes

Mercedes' Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas steers his car during the third practice session ahead of the Formula One Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku. (AFP)
Updated 27 April 2019
AP
BAKU: Valtteri Bottas qualified in pole position for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Saturday after Charles Leclerc’s crash helped to ensure one of the longest qualifying sessions in recent years.
Bottas’ last lap of the session was 1 minute, 40.495 seconds, leaving him 0.059 ahead of teammate and championship leader Lewis Hamilton in a Mercedes 1-2. Sebastian Vettel was third for Ferrari, 0.302 off Bottas’ time.
Bottas showed great timing to get a slipstream down the long final straight.
“I got a good tow on the last lap,” said Bottas. “It’s all about fine details and I hit the sweet spot.”
It was Bottas’ second consecutive pole and the third time in four races that Mercedes has locked out the front row.
“It’s been so close all weekend. Ferrari have looked very quick,” said Hamilton, who said another one-two was even sweeter because Ferrari and Red Bull had upgraded their cars for Baku. “For us to lock out the front row in the circumstances, I’m really grateful for that.”
Leclerc had been fastest in all three practice sessions but crashed his Ferrari and qualified 10th.
“I am stupid, I am stupid, I am stupid,” he said over team radio.
Robert Kubica’s troubled comeback season for Williams continued as he qualified last and crashed at the same spot as Leclerc, a narrow section by the old city walls. The two incidents caused lengthy delays for barrier repairs.
Qualifying was scheduled for one hour but took nearly two, as long as many races.
It finished just under 40 minutes before sunset as the track cooled rapidly and the glare of the setting sun dazzled drivers in places.
“It was difficult to find the right balance,” said Vettel. “The car became really difficult to drive.”
Red Bull driver Pierre Gasly will start Sunday’s race from the pit lane after he failed to stop for weighing when asked to do so Friday. Gasly set the fastest time in the first session of qualifying.
Alfa Romeo’s Antonio Giovinazzi qualified eighth but has a 10-place grid penalty for changing his engine electronics.

Bangladeshi street children get ready for cricket world cup

Updated 27 April 2019
SHEHAB SUMON
  • Bangladeshi team has ‘huge potential,’ says coach
  • Rough English weather could be a challenge
DHAKA: Street children from Bangladesh will fly to the UK later this month to take part in a cricketing first, officials said Saturday.

The eight-member team will participate in a street cricket world cup in London, the first event of its kind.

 Leedo, a Dhaka-based charity that works with street children in the capital, selected the four boys and four girls from different parts of the city. Leedo currently hosts 52 children at its shelter.

“Our children are very excited to participate in the street child cricket world cup,” Forhad Hossain, from Leedo, told Arab News.

 The world cup is being organized by Street Child United, a UK charity, and technical support is being provided by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

 Other teams competing in the street cricket world cup are England, India, Pakistan, Nepal, Tajikistan, Congo and Mauritius. Matches will take place at Cambridge and Lords.

But getting the Bangladesh team to England has not been easy.

“It was a Herculean task for me to get along with the formalities like getting passports and UK visas for the children as they have no legal guardian. I had to go to court to ensure and attain legal guardianship for the children,” Hossain said.

Leedo also secured sponsorship to make the kids’ dreams come true.

“These children, with their participation in such a world event, have got the much-needed motivation to boldly move on with life in the future.”

Arjoo Rahman, 15, is one of the team members and said the street cricket world cup had changed her outlook on life.

“In my childhood I wanted to be a good dancer. But now, after getting involved with cricket, I decided to join the national women’s team,” she told Arab News.

All-rounder Russel Islam, 15, said he was confident and excited about the tournament.

“We are very confident to win the championship as we have practiced enough in the last couple of days. All of our players are very excited to prove their strength with batting and bowling,” he told Arab News.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board has even laid on a coach.

“These children have huge potential in cricket as they are very quick learners. I think the children will put up a good fight in the tournament,” coach Mohammed Jashim told Arab News.

But the inclement weather currently battering England may prove a challenge for the kids as they are used to warmer climes, he added.

The Bangladeshi team is scheduled to return home on May 10.

