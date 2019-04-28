Over 3 million held for residency, labor, border violations across KSA

RIYADH: More than 3 million violators of residency, work and border security systems have been arrested in a year-long roundup, according to an official report.
Since the campaign began in November 2017, there have been 3,030,767 offenders, including 2,361,511 for violating residency regulations, 466,038 for labor violations and 203,218 for border violations, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
The report said that 51,313 people were arrested while trying to cross the border into the Kingdom, 49 percent of whom were Yemeni citizens, 48 percent were Ethiopians and 3 percent were of other nationalities.
2,142 people were arrested for trying to cross the border into neighboring countries and 3,723 were arrested for involvement in transporting and harboring those violators. 1,237 Saudi citizens were arrested for harboring the violators against local laws.
Immediate penalties were imposed against 447,649 offenders; 410,123 were transferred to their respective diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents; 514,400 were transferred to complete their travel reservations; and 7,60,456 were deported.
