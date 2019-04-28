You are here

Russian student who tried to go to Syria freed early

In this file photo taken on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, Varvara Karaulova, who was detained last year in Turkey as she was reportedly trying to cross the border into Syria, sits in a cage in the Moscow District Military Court in Moscow, Russia. (AP)
Updated 28 April 2019
AFP
MOSCOW: Russia on Saturday released a former student convicted for trying to enter Syria in a high profile 2016 case after she was granted parole this month.
Varvara Karaulova was freed from prison in Vologda, a city around 450 kilometers northeast of Moscow, the RIA Novosti news agency reported.
She was released a year and 10 months early.
A military court sentenced Karaulova to four-and-a-half years in prison in 2016 for trying to enter Syria after falling in love with a Daesh militant.
She was detained a year earlier after she tried to cross into Syria from Turkey while still a philosophy undergraduate at the renowned Moscow State University.
This month a court ruled she posed no threat to society and should be released earlier.
Karaulova’s case shocked Russia in 2016, as the then 21-year-old wept in court and said her attempt to cross in Syria was “all a mistake.”
It was also widely covered by state media.
Karaulova was charged with preparing to participate in a terrorist organization, but pleaded not guilty, saying she was motivated by love for a Russian militant fighting in Syria. She met him online while still a teenager and they wrote to each other for three years without meeting.
In 2014, he went to Syria and told her he was fighting for Daesh. Karaulova converted to Islam and began warning a hijab.
She disappeared without warning in May 2015, prompting a frantic search by her parents. They found that she had flown to Turkey and traveled to the border with other women hoping to join men fighting for Daesh.
Turkish border guards detained the group and she was forced to fly back to Russia with her father.
Thousands of people from the former USSR have traveled to Syria to fight with militants, according to Russian President Vladimir Putin, since Moscow intervened on the side of the Damascus regime in 2015.
Karaulova’s case was particularly unusual in Russia since her family is not Muslim.

Iran’s Zarif plans North Korea visit

Updated 19 min 15 sec ago
Reuters
DUBAI: Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is planning to visit North Korea, Iran’s state television reported on Sunday, without giving the date of the visit.
“The date of this trip will be set and announced soon,” the television quoted Zarif as saying. It gave no further details.
North Korea’s top diplomat, Ri Yong Ho, whose country faces international and US sanctions, visited Iran in August as the United States reintroduced sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

