US airstrike kills 3 Daesh militants in Somali region

Cars burn after a poweful car bomb in Mogadishu, Somalia, Wednesday, April 17, 2019.(AP)
Updated 28 April 2019
Reuters
  • Al-Shabab was pushed out of the capital Mogadishu in 2011, but retains a strong presence in parts of southern and central Somalia
BOSASO, Somalia: A US airstrike killed three Daesh militants in the Somalia’s semi-autonomous Puntland region on Friday, a US military official said, two weeks after the group’s deputy leader was killed in a strike.
A witness said missiles struck two wells on the outskirts of Timirshe village, some 60km southeast of Puntland’s commercial capital Bosaso. The US military has sharply stepped up its campaign of airstrikes in Somalia since President Donald Trump took office, saying it has killed more than 800 militants in two years.
“This airstrike eliminated Daesh’s Somalia members staged in a remote location in northern Somalia,” Maj. Gen. Gregg Olson, US Africa Command (AFRICOM) director of operations, said in an emailed statement on Saturday.
AFRICOM also claimed responsibility for the killing of Daesh deputy Abdulhakim Dhuqub on April 14.
Somalia has been riven by civil war and militancy since 1991 when clan warlords overthrew a dictator before turning on each other.
“We heard the crash of four missiles on the outskirts of Timirshe village,” resident Ahmed Nur told Reuters by telephone.
He said the wells were used by militants from both Daesh and their more powerful rivals Al-Shabab, an Al-Qaeda affiliate who have been fighting Somalia’s UN-backed government for years.
Al-Shabab was pushed out of the capital Mogadishu in 2011, but retains a strong presence in parts of southern and central Somalia.
It has frequently clashed with the much smaller Daesh force in the north who are thought to number fewer than 200 fighters.

