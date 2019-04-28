You are here

﻿

4 dead after crane crashes onto cars

Emergency crews work the scene of a construction crane collapse near the intersection of Mercer Street and Fairview Avenue near Interstate 5 in Seattle, on Saturday, April 27, 2019. (AP)
A construction crane working on a building near the intersection of Mercer Street and Fairview Avenue near Interstate 5 collapsed, Saturday afternoon, April 27, 2019, in Seattle. (AP)
Emergency crews work the scene of a construction crane collapse near the intersection of Mercer Street and Fairview Avenue near Interstate 5 in Seattle, on Saturday, April 27, 2019. (AP)
Emergency crews work the scene of a construction crane collapse near the intersection of Mercer Street and Fairview Avenue near Interstate 5 in Seattle, on Saturday, April 27, 2019. (AP)
4 dead after crane crashes onto cars

  • A 28-year-old man, a 25-year-old mother and her baby were being evaluated for their injuries, said Susan Gregg, a spokeswoman for Harborview
SEATTLE: Four people were killed and three injured when a construction crane collapsed Saturday in downtown Seattle, pinning six cars underneath, Seattle’s fire chief said.
The four were dead by the time firefighters got to the scene, Fire Chief Harold Scoggins said. He said two of the dead were crane operators and the other two were people who had been in cars.
Three people — including a mother and her baby — were transported to the hospital, Scoggins said. A fourth person was injured but treated at the scene.
The crane collapsed near the intersection of Mercer Street and Fairview Avenue near Interstate 5 shortly before 3:30 p.m., Scoggins said.
Scoggins said officials do not yet know the cause of the collapse, which happened on a busy street.
“My thoughts and prayers are with those killed and injured,” Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan said on Twitter.
The crane was atop an office building under construction in a densely populated area.
“It was terrifying,” witness Esther Nelson, a biotech researcher who was working in a building nearby, told The Seattle Times .
“The wind was blowing really strong,” she said, and added that the crane appeared to break in half.
With Amazon and other tech companies increasing their hiring in Seattle, the city has dozens of construction cranes building office towers and apartment buildings. As of January, there were about 60 construction cranes in Seattle, more than any other American city.
Scoggins said the injured included a mother and child, and all the injured were taken to Harborview Medical Center.
A 28-year-old man, a 25-year-old mother and her baby were being evaluated for their injuries, said Susan Gregg, a spokeswoman for Harborview. None of their injuries are life threatening, she said.
Assistant Police Chief of Patrol Operations Eric Greening said all lanes may be closed until Sunday night.

Russia is open to possible new arms control deals with US

Russia is open to possible new arms control deals with US

  • Earlier reports said Trump asked his administration to push for new arms control agreements with Russia and China
  • Russian aide said the new agreements would require serious talks
MOSCOW: Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov, commenting on a media report that US President Donald Trump wants a new arms control deal with Moscow and Beijing, said Russia was open to the possibility of new arms control deals, but that there were no ongoing talks.
Citing administration officials, The Washington Post reported on Thursday that Trump has ordered his administration to prepare a push for a new arms control agreement with Russia and China due to the mounting cost of the 21st-century nuclear arms race.
Ushakov, in remarks to Russian state TV released on Sunday, said Moscow was ready to hold talks about the subject.
“Firstly, what exists already (by way of arms control agreements) needs to be honored,” said Ushakov. “We are also ready for new ones, but for that serious negotiations are needed and unfortunately so far nobody has embarked on any.”
Ushakov’s words were more upbeat than those of a Kremlin spokesman who on Saturday dismissed Trump’s proposals on nuclear arms disarmament as “not serious.”
Relations between Moscow and Washington are strained and both countries have said they are quitting the 1987 Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, stoking fears of a wider arms race.

