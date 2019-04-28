You are here

California killer accused of beheading, torturing cellmate

This March 13, 2018, photo released by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Luis Romero. (AP)
Updated 28 April 2019
AP
  • Osuna has been transferred to a Stockton prison for inmates needing medical or mental health care, though officials wouldn’t say why, citing privacy laws
Updated 28 April 2019
AP
SACRAMENTO, California: One convicted killer has been accused of beheading another in what authorities call an exceptionally sadistic torture slaying at a California prison.
Corcoran State Prison inmate Jaime Osuna removed several body parts from his cellmate, Luis Romero, Assistant Kings County District Attorney Phil Esbenshade said Friday. Charges accuse Osuna, 31, of repeatedly cutting Romero last month using what the prosecutor called a sharp metal object wrapped in string and attached to a handle.
It’s not clear how much happened while Romero, 44, was still alive or whether anyone heard the overnight assault, but “we do believe that the victim was conscious during at least a portion of the time,” Esbenshade said in an email. “This is the most gruesome case that I have seen in terms of heinousness in the slaying.”
The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is conducting an internal investigation, spokeswoman Terry Thornton said. Officials wouldn’t provide more details on how prisoners are overseen overnight.
Osuna pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges at his first court appearance Thursday. They include several special circumstances that could bring the death penalty, including that the slaying “was especially heinous, atrocious, or cruel, manifesting exceptional depravity.”
Defense attorney Melina Benninghoff was appointed to represent him but was home sick Friday and did not respond to telephone and email requests to comment on his behalf.
Osuna also is charged with torture, mayhem and weapons possession. The torture charge alleges that he acted “with the intent to cause cruel and extreme pain and suffering for the purpose of revenge, extortion, persuasion and for a sadistic purpose.”
The state corrections department said guards found Romero dead in his cell about 7:30 a.m. March 9 at the prison, which houses more than 3,300 inmates about 220 miles (354 kilometers) south of Sacramento.
Romero bled to death from “multiple sharp force trauma injuries,” and his body was mutilated, according to an autopsy report released Friday.
Osuna was sentenced to life without parole after pleading guilty in 2017 to killing Yvette Pena, 37, at a Bakersfield motel in 2011, according to media reports at the time.
Romero also was serving a life term for a Los Angeles County slaying, but with the possibility of parole.
Osuna has been transferred to a Stockton prison for inmates needing medical or mental health care, though officials wouldn’t say why, citing privacy laws.

Bomb blast kills 3 Pakistani soldiers near Afghan border

Updated 28 April 2019
AP
  • North Waziristan is a bastion for numerous militant groups in the country
  • Pakistan authorities conducted various operations against militant groups in the previous years
Updated 28 April 2019
AP
PESHAWAR, Pakistan: A Pakistani security official says a bomb blast near the Afghan border has killed three security personnel.
Local administration official Rehmat Khan says a paramilitary soldier was wounded in Saturday's blast near a security checkpoint in North Waziristan, which was a longtime stronghold for the Taliban, Al-Qaida and other militant groups. No one claimed responsibility for the attack.
Pakistan claims to have driven out the militants in a series of military operations in recent years, but the region still sees occasional attacks.
Last year, the government merged North Waziristan with the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province to give equal rights to the 5 million residents of the rugged, tribal region.

