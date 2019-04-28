Iran says leaving nuclear treaties possible

DUBAI/TEHRAN: Quitting a treaty designed to stop the spread of nuclear weapons is one of Iran’s “numerous choices” after the United States tightened sanctions on Tehran, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif was quoted saying by state media on Sunday.
Washington has decided not to renew exemptions from US sanctions to buyers of Iranian oil, in an effort to cut Iran’s vital oil exports to zero.
“The Islamic Republic’s choices are numerous, and the country’s authorities are considering them... and leaving NPT (nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty) is one of them,” state broadcaster IRIB’s website quoted Zarif as saying
Meanwhile, Zarif said he will visit North Korea as both countries struggle under US sanctions.
Iran’s official IRNA news agency quoted him saying that the visit is being planned and a date will be announced soon.
The United States has ramped up sanctions on Iran since President Donald Trump withdrew from its 2015 nuclear accord with world powers last year. The US has tightened sanctions on North Korea to try to persuade it to give up its nuclear weapons.
An Iranian parliamentary delegation visited North Korea in December, and North Korea’s top diplomat, Ri Yong Ho, visited Iran in August.
