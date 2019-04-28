You are here

Iran says leaving nuclear treaties possible

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said the dates will be announced soon. (File/AFP)
  • The announcement happened after US did not renew sanction waivers for Iranian oil
  • Iranian Foreign Minister said he will visit North Korea
DUBAI/TEHRAN: Quitting a treaty designed to stop the spread of nuclear weapons is one of Iran’s “numerous choices” after the United States tightened sanctions on Tehran, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif was quoted saying by state media on Sunday.

Washington has decided not to renew exemptions from US sanctions to buyers of Iranian oil, in an effort to cut Iran’s vital oil exports to zero.

“The Islamic Republic’s choices are numerous, and the country’s authorities are considering them... and leaving NPT (nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty) is one of them,” state broadcaster IRIB’s website quoted Zarif as saying

Meanwhile, Zarif said he will visit North Korea as both countries struggle under US sanctions.

Iran’s official IRNA news agency quoted him saying that the visit is being planned and a date will be announced soon.

The United States has ramped up sanctions on Iran since President Donald Trump withdrew from its 2015 nuclear accord with world powers last year. The US has tightened sanctions on North Korea to try to persuade it to give up its nuclear weapons.

An Iranian parliamentary delegation visited North Korea in December, and North Korea’s top diplomat, Ri Yong Ho, visited Iran in August.

Topics: Iran North Korea

Four dead, 20 wounded in Tripoli air raids: unity govt

  • A GNA spokesperson said none of the strikes hit military targets
  • WHO reported that at least 278 people died in the clashes in Tripoli
TRIPOLI: Air raids by the self-styled Libyan National Army against the capital on Saturday night killed four people and wounded 20 others, Libya’s internationally recognized unity government said.
But Amin Al-Hachemi, a spokesman for the Government of National Accord’s health ministry, on Sunday warned that “the death toll could increase in the coming hours.”
A pro-GNA military source said the victims were civilians.
“Several sites were targeted by air strikes late Saturday night, causing victims among civilians,” the source told AFP.
“Most of the strikes hit areas in the district of Abou Slim... (but) none hit military targets.”
Strongman Khalifa Haftar’s LNA launched an offensive against Tripoli, the seat of the GNA, on April 4.
But after initial gains, Haftar’s forces have encountered stiff resistance on the southern outskirts and his troops have been pushed back in some areas.
At least 278 people have been killed and more than 1,300 wounded in the clashes, according to a toll released Wednesday by the World Health Organization.
The GNA accuses Haftar of using foreign planes to carry out air strikes, without naming a country of origin.
“This criminal conceals his failures and those of his soldiers at the gates of Tripoli by resorting to foreign aviation to hit unarmed civilians in the city,” spokesman Mohanad Younes said on the GNA’s official Facebook page.
Haftar’s offensive has sharpened fault lines in policy toward Libya among world powers.
On April 18, Russia and the United States opposed a British bid backed by France and Germany at the UN Security Council to demand a cease-fire in the North African country.
The White House revealed the next day that Donald Trump had reached out personally to Haftar in a phone call, during which the US president “recognized Field Marshal Haftar’s significant role in fighting terrorism and securing Libya’s oil resources.”
The country has been mired in chaos since the NATO-backed uprising that deposed and killed dictator Muammar Qaddafi in 2011.

Topics: Libya Khalifa Haftar Libyan Government of National Accords (GNA)

