﻿

Saudi airline Flyadeal’s decision on Boeing MAX “imminent”: CEO

Flyadeal is owned by the Saudi government through state carrier Saudia, and started operations in 2017. (AFP/File)
Updated 28 April 2019
Reuters
0

DUBAI: Saudi Arabian budget airline Flyadeal's decision on whether it goes ahead with an order for 30 Boeing 737 MAX jets is “imminent,” its chief executive said on Sunday.
The airline is reconsidering the order after two MAX jets fatally crashed in Ethiopia in March and in Indonesia in October.
“We’ve kept an open position in terms of which way we will go on fleet given the situation with the MAX,” Con Korfiatis told Reuters at the Arabian Travel Market exhibition in Dubai.
“At the moment we still don’t have a decision but it is imminent.”
Flyadeal has ordered 30 Boeing 737 MAX 8s with purchasing options for 20 more in a deal Boeing said was worth $5.9 billion at list prices.
The airline, owned by the Saudi Arabian government through state carrier Saudia, has not finalized contractual terms and would be able to cancel the order if it wants to do so.
“It was effectively on the basis of an MoU (memorandum of understanding) subject to final agreements. We haven’t signed final contracts,” Korfiatis said in an interview.
Flyadeal would order the Airbus A320neo, a comparative narrow-body jet it had considered when selecting the MAX, if it cancels the Boeing deal, he said.
Switching the order would not significantly affect the airline’s expansion plans because due to a production backlog, it would have to wait several years to receive the new Boeing jets.
Flyadeal, which operates 11 older, leased A320ceo aircraft, had planned to lease aircraft as it waited for the new planes.
The airline, which started flights in 2017, expects to have a fleet of around 50 leased and ordered aircraft by 2025, Korfiatis said.
The MAX is currently banned from flying in most countries after a total of 346 died in the Ethiopian Airlines and Lion Air crashes.
Boeing is developing a software fix and new pilot training for regulatory approval in order to get the company’s best-selling plane recertified.
The additional training that Boeing is developing would be “relatively incremental” to what was already required, Korfiatis said, meaning associated costs are unlikely to be significantly more.
Korfiatis praised Boeing’s communications with customers since the March crash that grounded the plane.
“Obviously this a significant issue for them and they are managing it very professionally.”

Careem food-delivery service launches in Riyadh

Updated 28 April 2019
Arab News
0

Careem food-delivery service launches in Riyadh

  • Mideast company targets regional market worth around $25bn
  • Ride-hailing firm being acquired by Uber in $3.1bn deal
Updated 28 April 2019
Arab News
0

LONDON: Careem’s food-delivery service has expanded into Riyadh, the Middle East ride-hailing company said on Sunday.
Careem Now, as the service is known, is linked to more than 100 restaurants in the Saudi capital at its launch. They include Applebees, Fuddruckers and Baskin-Robbins.
The food-delivery app will initially cover 10 districts but “is expanding rapidly across the city to offer deliveries to all areas,” Careem said in a statement.
Careem ride-hailing customers will be able to log into the Careem Now app with their existing credentials, with any credit card details automatically linked, Careem said.
“The people of Riyadh are now able to enjoy the same Careem Now service that we successfully launched in Jeddah back in December. Only 15 percent of the food delivery market in our region currently operates via app, but Careem Now enables users to order from a wide range of restaurants easily and with rapid door-to-door delivery,” said Adeeb Warsi, managing director of Careem Now.

Adeeb Warsi, managing director of Careem NOW. (Supplied)


“The idea of having to call up a restaurant and read out a list of items, and hope it’s all written down correctly, are increasingly over. Ordering by app is how the industry is moving. The younger generations are driving digital ordering — which in the US is growing three times faster than dine-in traffic — and it’s a trend we believe is coming here.”
Careem said the food-delivery market in its target countries is predicted to grow to around $25 billion by 2022. Careem Now plans to launch in Karachi and Amman “in the coming months.”
Global ride-hailing firm Uber, which is backed by investment from Saudi Arabia, said in March it will spend $3.1 billion to acquire Careem.
Uber Eats, a food-delivery service operated by the US firm, is already operational in Riyadh.

