Arabian Centers to raise up to $836m in Saudi’s biggest IPO since 2014

Arabian Centers owns 19 malls, making it the leading owner and operator of shopping malls in Saudi Arabia. (AFP)
DUBAI: Saudi Arabian mall operator Arabian Centers Co. could raise up to $836 million at the top end of the price range for its initial public offering (IPO), the sale prospectus showed on Sunday.
The IPO would be the country’s biggest since Saudi lender National Commercial Bank raised $6 billion in 2014, according to Refintiv data.
Arabian Centers plans to sell 95 million shares at 26 riyals to 33 riyals per share, the document showed, implying a market capitalizaton of between 12.4 billion riyals and 15.7 billion riyals ($3.3 billion and $4.2 billion) on listing.
Owned by Fawaz Alhokair Group, the offering will be the first in the kingdom under Rule 144a, which allows the sale of securities primarily to qualified institutional buyers in the United States.
It will also be the first major Saudi IPO this year.
Riyadh has been encouraging more family-owned companies to list in a bid to deepen its capital markets as part of reforms aimed at reducing reliance on oil revenue.
The kingdom also wants to boost local entertainment and attract foreign visitors, at a time when subsidy cuts and new taxes have eaten into household budgets.
Arabian Centers owns 19 malls, making it the leading owner and operator of shopping malls in Saudi Arabia by total gross leasable area as at Dec. 31 2018, the prospectus said.
Gross proceeds from the sale of new shares would be used for debt repayment, the document said. The deal comprises 65 million existing shares being sold by the current shareholders and 30 million new shares, with a listing scheduled for late May.
Store based retailing still dominates the Saudi market, contributing 97 percent of total retailing in 2018, according to a market study cited in the prospectus.
Arabian Centers plans to expand its operations to 27 malls within four years, including four in the next 12 months, its chief executive Olivier Nougarou said earlier this month.
Four cinemas are already under construction, with 12 more to come over the next two years, he added. A decades-long ban on movie theaters was lifted last year.
Morgan Stanley, Samba Capital, NCB Capital, and Goldman Sachs are the joint financial advisers and bookrunners for the IPO. Other bookrunners include EFG Hermes KSA, Citigroup, Emirates NBD Capital, Credit Suisse, and Natixis.

Careem food-delivery service launches in Riyadh

LONDON: Careem’s food-delivery service has expanded into Riyadh, the Middle East ride-hailing company said on Sunday.
Careem Now, as the service is known, is linked to more than 100 restaurants in the Saudi capital at its launch. They include Applebees, Fuddruckers and Baskin-Robbins.
The food-delivery app will initially cover 10 districts but “is expanding rapidly across the city to offer deliveries to all areas,” Careem said in a statement.
Careem ride-hailing customers will be able to log into the Careem Now app with their existing credentials, with any credit card details automatically linked, Careem said.
“The people of Riyadh are now able to enjoy the same Careem Now service that we successfully launched in Jeddah back in December. Only 15 percent of the food delivery market in our region currently operates via app, but Careem Now enables users to order from a wide range of restaurants easily and with rapid door-to-door delivery,” said Adeeb Warsi, managing director of Careem Now.

Adeeb Warsi, managing director of Careem NOW. (Supplied)


“The idea of having to call up a restaurant and read out a list of items, and hope it’s all written down correctly, are increasingly over. Ordering by app is how the industry is moving. The younger generations are driving digital ordering — which in the US is growing three times faster than dine-in traffic — and it’s a trend we believe is coming here.”
Careem said the food-delivery market in its target countries is predicted to grow to around $25 billion by 2022. Careem Now plans to launch in Karachi and Amman “in the coming months.”
Global ride-hailing firm Uber, which is backed by investment from Saudi Arabia, said in March it will spend $3.1 billion to acquire Careem.
Uber Eats, a food-delivery service operated by the US firm, is already operational in Riyadh.

