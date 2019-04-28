Israel frees two prisoners to Syria after Russian mediation

You are here

The prisoners were transferred to the International Committee of the Red Cross at Quneitra crossing.
Reuters
  • Israel freed the prisoners in return for the remnants of a missing Israeli soldier
  • Israeli military statement identified the released prisoners as Ahmed Khamis and Zidan Taweel
Reuters
JERUSALEM: Israel released two prisoners on Sunday, sending them back to Syria in what Damascus described as Russian-mediated reciprocation for the repatriation of the body of a long-missing Israeli soldier.
Russia, a key Damascus ally, this month handed Israel the remains and personal effects of Zachary Baumel, who was declared missing in action along with two other Israeli soldiers following a 1982 tank battle with Syrian forces in Lebanon.
A Syrian government source said Damascus then pressured Moscow to secure a prisoner release by Israel. There was no immediate comment on Sunday from Russia.
The Israeli military said in a statement that two prisoners were transferred to the International Committee of the Red Cross at Quneitra crossing on the armistice line with the Syrian Golan Heights.
The Israeli military statement described the two men as Syrians. Israel’s Prisons Service identified them as Ahmed Khamis, from a Palestinian refugee camp near Damascus, and Zidan Taweel, from the Syrian Druze village of Hader.
Khamis was a member of the Fatah faction who was jailed in 2005 after trying to attack an Israeli army base, and Taweel was jailed in 2008 for drug smuggling, the Prisons Service said.
Israel’s minister for regional cooperation, Tzachi Hanegbi, said the prisoner release did not constitute a swap with Syria, an enemy state. But he voiced hope that it might help with the recovery of other Israelis lost to the Syrians in past wars.
“If with a gesture like this we leave the Syrians with less of a sour taste, then that is a positive thing,” he told Israel’s Army Radio.

Topics: Israel Syria Golan Heights

Iran Guards drone spies on US warships in Gulf: media

Updated 28 April 2019
AFP
0

Iran Guards drone spies on US warships in Gulf: media

  • Iranian agency published a video with the drone "Ababil III" on its wings
  • The report came three weeks after the US listed the IRGC as a terrorist organization
Updated 28 April 2019
AFP
0

TEHRAN: An Iranian Revolutionary Guards’ drone successfully carried out a surveillance flight over an American aircraft carrier in the Gulf, Tasnim news agency claimed in a Sunday report on its website.
A video published by the agency, which could not be immediately verified, shows a light blue colored drone with the name "Ababil III" written on the wings in Farsi and Latin script.
It is seen taking off from a desert base near the sea, as the soundtrack of an action movie plays in the background, and flies over first an escort ship and then an aircraft carrier with fighter planes parked on the deck.
“The naval force of Sepah (the Guards' Farsi name) is aware of all the movements of American terrorist forces in the region and the Persian Gulf and closely monitors them,” Tasnim wrote.
Tasnim did not name the aircraft carrier or say when the video was shot.
The Tasnim report comes nearly three weeks after the United States branded the Guards as a "foreign terrorist organization" and added it to a blacklist.
Iran swiftly retaliated by declaring US troops "terrorists."

Topics: Iran Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) US Arabian Gulf

