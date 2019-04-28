Russia is open to possible new arms control deals with US

You are here

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said Russia is ready to hold talks on new arms controls. (AFP/File)
  • Earlier reports said Trump asked his administration to push for new arms control agreements with Russia and China
  • Russian aide said the new agreements would require serious talks
MOSCOW: Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov, commenting on a media report that US President Donald Trump wants a new arms control deal with Moscow and Beijing, said Russia was open to the possibility of new arms control deals, but that there were no ongoing talks.
Citing administration officials, The Washington Post reported on Thursday that Trump has ordered his administration to prepare a push for a new arms control agreement with Russia and China due to the mounting cost of the 21st-century nuclear arms race.
Ushakov, in remarks to Russian state TV released on Sunday, said Moscow was ready to hold talks about the subject.
“Firstly, what exists already (by way of arms control agreements) needs to be honored,” said Ushakov. “We are also ready for new ones, but for that serious negotiations are needed and unfortunately so far nobody has embarked on any.”
Ushakov’s words were more upbeat than those of a Kremlin spokesman who on Saturday dismissed Trump’s proposals on nuclear arms disarmament as “not serious.”
Relations between Moscow and Washington are strained and both countries have said they are quitting the 1987 Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, stoking fears of a wider arms race.

Topics: Russia US arms deal Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty

Father, two brothers of Sri Lanka suicide bombings mastermind killed

  • The siblings and father were seen calling for a war against non-believers on social media
  • Sri Lanka deployed almost 10,000 soldiers across the country
COLOMBO: The father and two brothers of the suspected mastermind of Sri Lanka’s Easter Sunday bombings were killed when security forces stormed their safe house two days ago, police sources and a relative of the suicide bombers told Reuters on Sunday.
Zainee Hashim, Rilwan Hashim and their father Mohamed Hashim, who were seen in a video circulating on social media calling for all-out war against non-believers, were among 15 killed in a fierce gun battle with the military on the east coast on Friday, four police sources said.
Niyaz Sharif, the brother-in-law of Zahran Hashim, the suspected ringleader of the wave of Easter Sunday bombings that killed over 250 people in churches and hotels across the island nation, told Reuters the video showed Zahran Hashim’s two brothers and father.
Three of the 15 people killed were the same people who were seen in the undated video on social media, in which they discus martyrdom and urge their followers to kill all non-believers, police sources said.
Sri Lanka has been on high alert since the attacks on Easter Sunday, with nearly 10,000 soldiers deployed across the island to carry out searches and hunt down members of two local Islamist groups believed to have carried out the attack.

Topics: Sri Lanka attack Sri Lanka

