Palestinian wounded in attempted attack dies: ministry

JERUSALEM: A Palestinian shot by Israeli police in an alleged April 20 knife attack died of his wounds a week later, the Palestinian health ministry said in a statement on Sunday.
It named him as Omar Awni Younes, 20, and said he died in an Israeli hospital near Tel Aviv on Saturday evening.
Police said at the time that he had “approached officers with a knife” near the Tapuach Junction military checkpoint outside Nablus in the occupied West Bank.
A police statement said that the “terrorist was shot and injured” but no police officers were hurt.
The Palestinian ministry said that Younes was from the northern West Bank village of Saniria.
