You are here

  • Home
  • Lebanese designer Elie Saab leaves Lily Collins ‘lovestruck’
﻿

Lebanese designer Elie Saab leaves Lily Collins ‘lovestruck’

British-American actress Lily Collins took to the red carpet for the European premiere of her latest film, “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile,” wearing a dress from Lebanese designer Elie Saab. (Getty Images)
Updated 28 April 2019
Arab News
0

Lebanese designer Elie Saab leaves Lily Collins ‘lovestruck’

  • Collins’ dreamy dress hails from Saab’s ready-to-wear Autumn/Winter 2019-20 collection
  • Saab dubbed his collection “Lovestruck” and showed it for the first time during Paris Fashion Week in March
Updated 28 April 2019
Arab News
0

PARIS: British-American actress Lily Collins took to the red carpet for the European premiere of her latest film, “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile,” wearing a dress from Lebanese designer Elie Saab’s “Lovestruck” collection late last week.
The 30-year-old actress, whose father is musician Phil Collins, plays the role of Elizabeth Kloepfer, serial killer Ted Bundy’s longtime girlfriend.
The film, which will be released in US cinemas on May 3, chronicles Bundy’s crimes from the perspective of his girlfriend, who refused to believe the truth about him for years.
Collins’ dreamy dress hails from Saab’s ready-to-wear Autumn/Winter 2019-20 collection and featured a sheer black tulle skirt embroidered with sequined hearts. The bodice featured a quirky design of two hands curled around black heart and also boasted panels of azure and turquoise beadwork. Embroidered tulle bell sleeves completed the ethereal dress.
Saab dubbed his collection “Lovestruck” and showed it for the first time during Paris Fashion Week in March.
For her part, Collins shared a collection of photos from the blue carpet in London.
“We’re still working on this whole posing thing. At least our outfits coordinated with the carpet!” she captioned a snap in which she is seen posing with US actor Zac Efron, who plays the role of Ted Bundy.
The actor, who shot to fame for his light-hearted role in the “High School Musical” series of films, admitted that taking on this dark role was easier said than done.
“I’ve never played a role in which I really have to separate myself from when I go home at night, and it was almost impossible. I’d like to say that I did it successfully but I couldn’t,” Zac told a group of re carpet reporters in London, according to the Daily Mail.
“I really wasn’t interested in playing a serial killer. I’m not in the business of glamorizing a horrendous person or his acts, but there is something unique about the way we went into the psyche of Ted and his longtime girlfriend Liz,” Zac added.
“It’s a different perspective and not your run-of-the-mill serial killer cliché, body count gets higher and higher, and oh the guy you always knew did it, did it. This is what it was like to be there on the day, we didn’t know if he was innocent or guilty, we just saw Ted Bundy through their eyes.”

Topics: fashion beauty film Lily Collins

Related

0
Corporate News
Emaar partners with Elie Saab for beachfront property
0
Lifestyle
Fashion stars descend on Dubai as Elie Saab unveils new collaboration

Businesswoman wins Uganda’s first ‘Miss Curvy’ beauty contest

Nasasi Belinda (C), a buisness woman, poses as she is crowned Miss Curvy Uganda during the first edition of Miss Curvy Uganda in Kampala, Uganda, on April 26, 2019. (AFP)
Updated 28 April 2019
AFP
0

Businesswoman wins Uganda’s first ‘Miss Curvy’ beauty contest

  • Former opposition leader in parliament, Winnie Kiiza, told AFP the move came “at a time (when) women face fear and stigma in a male-dominated society”
Updated 28 April 2019
AFP
0

KAMPALA: Nasasi Belinda, a Ugandan businesswoman, has won the east African country’s first-ever “Miss Curvy” beauty pageant, vowing to act as a role model for other women with “plus-size” figures.
“I am going to be an inspiration,” an overjoyed Belinda said after winning the title in Kampala late Friday, beating 24 other finalists for the grand prize.
“Being plus-size is not a problem,” she continued. “So be happy about yourself and make sure you don’t quit. Just keep going.”
The pageant was part of a government campaign to attract tourists to the east African nation.
But the campaign caused controversy in February when tourism minister Godfrey Kiwanda suggested Ugandan women’s curvaceous beauty was “a product to be marketed along with what we already have as a country ranging from Nature, the language and food, to make it a tourist attraction.”
Women’s rights activists were outraged by the comments and called for the minister to resign.
“This is perversion. To think women can be used as sex objects in this age and time is an absurdity and we condemn it,” Rita Aciro, executive director of the Uganda Women’s Network, told AFP at the time.
Ugandan entrepreneur and activist Primrose Nyonyozi Murungi launched an online petition to stop the campaign, which she said was “totally unacceptable and demeaning to us.”
“Women in Uganda have been attacked while on the streets. What happens now is that the government is confirming a stereotype that women are sexual objects and can be touched regardless and more so made a product of tourism,” she told AFP.
Former opposition leader in parliament, Winnie Kiiza, told AFP the move came “at a time (when) women face fear and stigma in a male-dominated society.”
Minister Kiwanda sought to play down the controversy on Friday.
“I also believe that there is a new wave that is going to come to Uganda, a new confidence that is going to be built among plus-size ladies,” he said.

Topics: kampala

Related

0
World
25 years after apartheid, many ‘South Africans ‘still not free’, says president
0
World
Two Cuban doctors in Kenya kidnapped by suspected militants

Latest updates

Dr. Abdullah Al-Dahlawi, dean at Prince Mohammed bin Salman College
0
Saudi Arabia’s TAQA drilling subsidiary agrees to acquire Schlumberger’s Mideast drilling rigs business for $415 million 
0
Arab legacy lingers as Pakistan’s Gwadar grows from tiny fishing town into port city
0
Three AFC Asian Cup matches to be played in Saudi Arabia
0
Dubai Expo organizers ‘confident’ of hitting 2020 deadline
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.