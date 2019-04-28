Lebanese designer Elie Saab leaves Lily Collins ‘lovestruck’

PARIS: British-American actress Lily Collins took to the red carpet for the European premiere of her latest film, “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile,” wearing a dress from Lebanese designer Elie Saab’s “Lovestruck” collection late last week.

The 30-year-old actress, whose father is musician Phil Collins, plays the role of Elizabeth Kloepfer, serial killer Ted Bundy’s longtime girlfriend.

The film, which will be released in US cinemas on May 3, chronicles Bundy’s crimes from the perspective of his girlfriend, who refused to believe the truth about him for years.

Collins’ dreamy dress hails from Saab’s ready-to-wear Autumn/Winter 2019-20 collection and featured a sheer black tulle skirt embroidered with sequined hearts. The bodice featured a quirky design of two hands curled around black heart and also boasted panels of azure and turquoise beadwork. Embroidered tulle bell sleeves completed the ethereal dress.

Saab dubbed his collection “Lovestruck” and showed it for the first time during Paris Fashion Week in March.

For her part, Collins shared a collection of photos from the blue carpet in London.

“We’re still working on this whole posing thing. At least our outfits coordinated with the carpet!” she captioned a snap in which she is seen posing with US actor Zac Efron, who plays the role of Ted Bundy.

The actor, who shot to fame for his light-hearted role in the “High School Musical” series of films, admitted that taking on this dark role was easier said than done.

“I’ve never played a role in which I really have to separate myself from when I go home at night, and it was almost impossible. I’d like to say that I did it successfully but I couldn’t,” Zac told a group of re carpet reporters in London, according to the Daily Mail.

“I really wasn’t interested in playing a serial killer. I’m not in the business of glamorizing a horrendous person or his acts, but there is something unique about the way we went into the psyche of Ted and his longtime girlfriend Liz,” Zac added.

“It’s a different perspective and not your run-of-the-mill serial killer cliché, body count gets higher and higher, and oh the guy you always knew did it, did it. This is what it was like to be there on the day, we didn’t know if he was innocent or guilty, we just saw Ted Bundy through their eyes.”