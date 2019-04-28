Instagram shopping tags come to Saudi, UAE and Lebanese markets

DUBAI: Instagram users in Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Lebanon will be able to use Instagram shopping tags to purchase items through the platform, Instagram announced on Sunday.

The shopping tags make it easier for users to find and buy items through the app.

Instagrammers can find more information on a product by clicking on the tag, which then redirects the user to the relevant retailers’ website — allowing them to shop without leaving the social platform.

Businesses with dedicated Facebook sales teams and catalogues connected to their accounts will be able to tag items in their posts, which works the same way as tagging a person.

A shopping bag icon will appear on posts with tagged products.

Instagram shopping tags have gained popularity since they were launched in 2017, with the feature providing benefits to both users and retailers by providing more opportunities and easier ways to shop.