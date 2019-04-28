King Salman meets Japanese FM in Riyadh

RIYADH: King Salman on Sunday held a meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono in Riyadh during which they discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations, prospects for cooperation between the two countries and arrangements for the upcoming G20 Summit in Japan.

Interior Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Naif, Foreign Minister Ibrahim Al-Assaf, State Minister and Cabinet member Dr. Musaed bin Mohammed Al-Aiban and a number of Japanese officials were also present.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also met with Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono on Sunday and they reviewed bilateral relations, shared interests between the two countries, and regional and international developments.

Japan was one of the first countries to announce support for Saudi Vision 2030, and has offered to share its expertise in a number of fields, including energy, potable water, infrastructure, metro and train projects, entertainment, sports and other development projects in the Kingdom.

The ties between the two countries have undergone important developments recently in a number of economic fields, the most important of which was the establishment of the business council.

It has already significantly contributed to the development of bilateral economic relations by helping to enhance investment and trade between the two countries and guide them toward building a strategic relationship that focuses on the economy by diversifying and increasing trade, deepening communication and mutual cooperation channels, and intensifying joint investments in transfer technology and Japanese discoveries.