You are here

  • Home
  • King Salman meets Japanese FM in Riyadh
﻿

King Salman meets Japanese FM in Riyadh

1 / 8
King Salman holds a meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono in Riyadh on April 28, 2019. (SPA)
2 / 8
King Salman holds a meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono in Riyadh on April 28, 2019. (SPA)
3 / 8
King Salman holds a meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono in Riyadh on April 28, 2019. (SPA)
4 / 8
A number of Saudi officials attended the meeting on April 28, 2019. (SPA)
5 / 8
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono on April 28, 2019. (SPA)
6 / 8
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono on April 28, 2019. (SPA)
7 / 8
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono on April 28, 2019. (SPA)
8 / 8
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono on April 28, 2019. (SPA)
Updated 13 sec ago
SPA
0

King Salman meets Japanese FM in Riyadh

Updated 13 sec ago
SPA
0

RIYADH: King Salman on Sunday held a meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono in Riyadh during which they discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations, prospects for cooperation between the two countries and arrangements for the upcoming G20 Summit in Japan.

Interior Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Naif, Foreign Minister Ibrahim Al-Assaf, State Minister and Cabinet member Dr. Musaed bin Mohammed Al-Aiban and a number of Japanese officials were also present.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also met with Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono on Sunday and they reviewed bilateral relations, shared interests between the two countries, and regional and international developments.

Japan was one of the first countries to announce support for Saudi Vision 2030, and has offered to share its expertise in a number of fields, including energy, potable water, infrastructure, metro and train projects, entertainment, sports and other development projects in the Kingdom.

The ties between the two countries have undergone important developments recently in a number of economic fields, the most important of which was the establishment of the business council.

It has already significantly contributed to the development of bilateral economic relations by helping to enhance investment and trade between the two countries and guide them toward building a strategic relationship that focuses on the economy by diversifying and increasing trade, deepening communication and mutual cooperation channels, and intensifying joint investments in transfer technology and Japanese discoveries.

Topics: King Salman Riyadh Foreign Minister Taro Kono

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi delegation joins international C20 summit in Japan
0
Business & Economy
Bank of Japan cuts inflation, economic growth forecasts

Dr. Abdullah Al-Dahlawi, dean at Prince Mohammed bin Salman College for Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technologies

Updated 1 min 53 sec ago
Arab News
0

Dr. Abdullah Al-Dahlawi, dean at Prince Mohammed bin Salman College for Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technologies

Updated 1 min 53 sec ago
Arab News
0

Dr. Abdullah Al-Dahlawi is the founding dean of Prince Mohammed bin Salman College for Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technologies. Prior to that, Al-Dahlawi worked in different teaching and non-teaching capacities in various top companies.

He is an IT professional with a keen interest in using high-performance computing and cybersecurity. Al-Dahlwai has been associated with the George Washington University, Washington DC, since June 2005 as a research assistant professor.

He was associated with the King Abdullah Public Education Development Project between June and August 2017.

He served in the Saudi Ministry of Defense for more than 26 years — from January 1991 to May 2017— in different capacities. During his tenure at the ministry, he rose to the rank of brigadier general. 

Al-Dahlawi worked as the director of the Department of Information Technology at the defense ministry from April 2012 to May 2017, and as an adjunct assistant professor at the Arab Open University’s computer science department from January 2006 to May 2013. Al-Dahlawi served his country as a diplomat between December 1999 and August 2008. He was stationed at the Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Washington, DC.

He did his bachelor’s in computer science from King Abdul Aziz University in 1991. He obtained his master’s degree in computer engineering at the George Washington University in 2003.

Al-Dahlawi obtained his Ph.D. from the same university in computer engineering. Since its establishment, Prince Mohammed bin Salman College has signed several agreements with foreign institutions to improve quality of the programs it offers. Al-Dahlawi signed a similar agreement with an American university on Saturday.

Topics: Who's Who Prince Mohammed bin Salman College

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Abdul Aziz Al-Jouf, founder and CEO of the Saudi payment processing company PayTabs
0
Saudi Arabia
Bander Al-Sajjan, Saudi Capital Market Authority deputy for strategy and international affairs

Latest updates

Dr. Abdullah Al-Dahlawi, dean at Prince Mohammed bin Salman College for Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technologies
0
Saudi Arabia’s TAQA drilling subsidiary agrees to acquire Schlumberger’s Mideast drilling rigs business for $415 million 
0
Three AFC Asian Cup matches to be played in Saudi Arabia
0
Dubai Expo organizers ‘confident’ of hitting 2020 deadline
0
Saudi women ‘partners in the country’s future’
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.