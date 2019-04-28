Huge fire breaks out near London’s Heathrow Airport causing rail delays

Colombo accepts Trump’s offer to help with terror probe

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka has accepted US President Donald Trump’s offer to help investigate deadly blasts that struck churches and hotels, as the island nation marked a week since the devastating attacks.

Suicide bombers attacked multiple sites inside and outside the capital on Easter Sunday, killing 268 people and injuring more than 500.

A week has passed since the trauma and shock of that day’s events. Churches across the country suspended Sunday masses, with worshippers asked to stay at home and watch a broadcast of a service attended by President Maithripala Sirisena, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and opposition leader Mahinda Rajapaksa. The mass was led by Archbishop Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith in Colombo.

Ranjith said it was a great tragedy that had happened. “We cannot kill someone in the name of God… We extend our hand of friendship and fraternity to all our brothers and sisters of whatever class, society or religion that differentiates us.”

The US Embassy in Colombo said it was “heartbroken” by the attacks, and that it was committed to helping Sri Lanka emerge from this crisis “stronger and more unified.”

Ambassador Alaina Teplitz said Trump’s offer of assistance was both concrete and significant.

“All activities are at the request of and closely coordinated with Sri Lankan authorities,” said an embassy statement issued on Sunday, adding that it was a short-term and temporary measure aimed at bringing the perpetrators to justice.

Sri Lanka has accepted Trump’s offer, allowing US teams to work with local officials for explosives’ detection, crime scene investigation and forensic analysis.

Teams from the FBI and the US Indo-Pacific Command are supporting the Sri Lankan-led investigation into the attacks.

“We want to provide all possible support to Sri Lanka’s efforts and are assisting at the invitation of the government,” added the embassy. “Conspiracy theories about the involvement of the US military draw attention away from where it should be focused, which is firmly on the victims and their families. The cooperation is part of the growing partnership between the United States and Sri Lanka. Security is a key component of that partnership.”

Rishad Bathiudeen, minister of industry and commerce, resettlement of protracted displaced persons, co-operative development and vocational training and skills development, who is also the leader of Muslim People Congress told Arab News that both the government and the Muslim community welcome the hands of friendship stretched to Lanka in times of distress.

“We sincerely hope and pray that the US cooperation would help restore Sri Lanka to its normalcy,” he said, adding that the country would always welcome such cooperation from friendly countries who have pledged support to the Lankan government.

On Saturday, the US Department of State ordered the departure of all school-age family members of US government employees from Sri Lanka, as it issued a Level 3 Travel Advisory for US travelers.

The embassy also said it was imperative that the Sri Lankan government protected the rule of law and did not infringe upon the rights of individuals or groups amid tighter security on the island.

Nearly 10,000 soldiers have been deployed across the island to carry out searches and hunt down members of two local Islamist groups believed to have carried out the attacks.

Authorities have detained more than 100 people since the bombings.