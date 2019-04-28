Saudi women ‘partners in the country’s future’

Dr. Abdullah Al-Dahlawi, dean at Prince Mohammed bin Salman College

Dr. Abdullah Al-Dahlawi is the founding dean of Prince Mohammed bin Salman College for Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technologies. Prior to that, Al-Dahlawi worked in different teaching and non-teaching capacities in various top companies.

He is an IT professional with a keen interest in using high-performance computing and cybersecurity. Al-Dahlwai has been associated with the George Washington University, Washington DC, since June 2005 as a research assistant professor.

He was associated with the King Abdullah Public Education Development Project between June and August 2017.

He served in the Saudi Ministry of Defense for more than 26 years — from January 1991 to May 2017— in different capacities. During his tenure at the ministry, he rose to the rank of brigadier general.

Al-Dahlawi worked as the director of the Department of Information Technology at the defense ministry from April 2012 to May 2017, and as an adjunct assistant professor at the Arab Open University’s computer science department from January 2006 to May 2013. Al-Dahlawi served his country as a diplomat between December 1999 and August 2008. He was stationed at the Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Washington, DC.

He did his bachelor’s in computer science from King Abdul Aziz University in 1991. He obtained his master’s degree in computer engineering at the George Washington University in 2003.

Al-Dahlawi obtained his Ph.D. from the same university in computer engineering. Since its establishment, Prince Mohammed bin Salman College has signed several agreements with foreign institutions to improve quality of the programs it offers. Al-Dahlawi signed a similar agreement with an American university on Saturday.