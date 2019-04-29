You are here

  • Home
  • British police investigate online picture reported to be Sala’s body
﻿

British police investigate online picture reported to be Sala’s body

In this file photo taken on February 08, 2019 People look at yellow flowers displayed in front of the portrait of Argentinian forward Emiliano Sala at the Beaujoire stadium in Nantes, on February 8, 2019. (AFP)
Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters
0

British police investigate online picture reported to be Sala’s body

  • Sala, 28, had been flying from his previous club Nantes in western France to Wales on Jan. 21 to join up with Cardiff City when the single-engined Piper Malibu aircraft disappeared
Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters
0

LONDON: British Police said on Sunday they were investigating how a picture reported to be of the body of Argentinian footballer Emiliano Sala had been taken and posted online.
Sala, 28, had been flying from his previous club Nantes in western France to Wales on Jan. 21 to join up with Cardiff City when the single-engined Piper Malibu aircraft disappeared over the English Channel.
Wreckage was found on Feb. 3 following a privately-funded underwater search and a body was recovered three days later. Later that month Sala’s body was flown back to Argentina for his funeral.
“We are aware that a picture reported to be of Mr.Sala’s body has been shared on social media channels and are disgusted that somebody did this,” a spokeswoman for Dorset Police said in a statement.
“It is clearly a very difficult time for Mr.Sala’s family and they should not have to endure additional pain that this shameful act will undoubtedly cause. We are investigating this incident and are working together with a number of agencies to establish how the picture was taken and who is responsible.”

Topics: footballer Emiliano Sala

Related

0
World
British police arrest man in Staffordshire medical center fire
0
World
British police scramble for clues in London airport drone chaos

Idris Elba marries model Sabrina Dhowre in Morocco

In this Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019 file photo, Idris Elba, right, and Sabrina Dhowre arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)
Updated 28 April 2019
AP
0

Idris Elba marries model Sabrina Dhowre in Morocco

  • Elba proposed last year by dropping to one knee before a screening of his film “Yardie” at the Rio Cinema in east London
Updated 28 April 2019
AP
0

LONDON: British actor Idris Elba has married model Sabrina Dhowre in Morocco.
Images featured by British Vogue on Instagram showed the star of “Luther” sharing an embrace with Dhowre, a former Miss Vancouver. The magazine says the couple exchanged vows Friday at the Ksar Char Bagh hotel in Marrakesh.
The bride wore custom gowns by Vera Wang. For the ceremony, she wore a classic white off shoulder gown and later changed into an embroidered dress with pearls and gemstones. Elba wore a bespoke suit by Ozwald Boateng.
The celebrations were spread over three days, with guests attending a “colors of the Souk” dinner the evening before.
Elba proposed last year by dropping to one knee before a screening of his film “Yardie” at the Rio Cinema in east London.

Topics: Morocco

Related

0
Fashion
Influencer Ola Farahat marries in Insta-worthy beach wedding
0 photos
Offbeat
Japanese Princess Ayako marries commoner at shrine ceremony

Latest updates

British police investigate online picture reported to be Sala’s body
0
Thousands take to Hong Kong streets to protest new extradition laws
0
Socialists win Spain election, far-right emerges as player
0
US commander overseeing Guantanamo Bay fired — Southern Command
0
Ukraine’s president-elect offers passports to Russians
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.