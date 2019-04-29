You are here

  • Home
  • Male model dies after collapsing on catwalk at Sao Paulo Fashion Week
﻿

Male model dies after collapsing on catwalk at Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Model Tales Soares wears a creation from Ratier collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Friday, April 26, 2019. (AP)
Updated 18 sec ago
0

Male model dies after collapsing on catwalk at Sao Paulo Fashion Week

  • The 26-year-old model fell while turning to leave the runway
Updated 18 sec ago
0

SAO PAULO: A Brazilian model died Saturday after collapsing on the catwalk during a show on the last day of Sao Paulo Fashion Week, organizers said.
“SPFW has just received the news of the death of model Tales Soares, who suddenly took ill during the Ocksa show,” the organization said in a statement, without giving a cause of death.
The 26-year-old model fell while turning to leave the runway. Medics immediately attended to him in front of horrified onlookers, according to local media reports.
SPFW said he was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
“We offer our sincere condolences to Tales’ family,” it said, while label Ocksa said on Instagram its entire team was “shocked” by the death of Soares, who was signed to Base MGT modelling agency.

Related

0
Offbeat
Idris Elba marries model Sabrina Dhowre in Morocco
0 photos
Offbeat
On American hard drives, the most accurate 3-D model of Notre-Dame

British police investigate online picture reported to be Sala’s body

In this file photo taken on February 08, 2019 People look at yellow flowers displayed in front of the portrait of Argentinian forward Emiliano Sala at the Beaujoire stadium in Nantes, on February 8, 2019. (AFP)
Updated 29 April 2019
Reuters
0

British police investigate online picture reported to be Sala’s body

  • Sala, 28, had been flying from his previous club Nantes in western France to Wales on Jan. 21 to join up with Cardiff City when the single-engined Piper Malibu aircraft disappeared
Updated 29 April 2019
Reuters
0

LONDON: British Police said on Sunday they were investigating how a picture reported to be of the body of Argentinian footballer Emiliano Sala had been taken and posted online.
Sala, 28, had been flying from his previous club Nantes in western France to Wales on Jan. 21 to join up with Cardiff City when the single-engined Piper Malibu aircraft disappeared over the English Channel.
Wreckage was found on Feb. 3 following a privately-funded underwater search and a body was recovered three days later. Later that month Sala’s body was flown back to Argentina for his funeral.
“We are aware that a picture reported to be of Mr.Sala’s body has been shared on social media channels and are disgusted that somebody did this,” a spokeswoman for Dorset Police said in a statement.
“It is clearly a very difficult time for Mr.Sala’s family and they should not have to endure additional pain that this shameful act will undoubtedly cause. We are investigating this incident and are working together with a number of agencies to establish how the picture was taken and who is responsible.”

Topics: footballer Emiliano Sala

Related

0
World
British police arrest man in Staffordshire medical center fire
0
World
British police scramble for clues in London airport drone chaos

Latest updates

Male model dies after collapsing on catwalk at Sao Paulo Fashion Week
0
Arab legacy lingers as Pakistan’s Gwadar grows from tiny fishing town into port city
0
At least 17 dead, thousands displaced after severe Indonesia floods
0
More than 270 died from overwork-related illnesses in Indonesia elections
0
US Navy warships pass through strategic Taiwan Strait
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.