What We Are Reading Today: Nanaville

What We Are Reading Today: The Matriarch by Susan Page

The Matriarch is a vivid biography of former US First Lady Barbara Bush, one of the most influential and under-appreciated women in American political history.

It tells the riveting tale of a woman who helped define two American presidencies and an entire political era.

Written by USA Today’s Washington Bureau chief Susan Page, The Matriarch examines not only Barbara Bush’s public persona but also less well-known aspects of her remarkable life.

Page has covered six White House administrations and ten presidential elections.

Page interviewed Barbara Bush five times before she died in April 2018 at age 92, and had exclusive access to her diary.

“The primary value of this book to me is that it is based on newly available information from Barbara Bush and those who knew her best. It is not a linear accounting of her life, but rather a presentation of new information about the parts of her life of highest interest to inquiring minds,” said a review published in goodreads.com.

“The excellent reporting far outshines the packaging and presentation of the information,” the review added.