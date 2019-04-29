You are here

What We Are Reading Today: Nanaville

Author: Anna Quindlen

Anna Quindlen’s book could serve as a guide for first-time grandparents as it contains advice on what to do and what not to do with the grandchild and their parents.
“Nanaville serves up vivid anecdotes and fresh insights — about childhood, about parenthood, about grandparenthood and about life — to make for a gratifying read,” Olivia Gentile said in a review published in The New York Times.
“Quindlen, the best-selling novelist and former New York Times columnist, speaks from a position of privilege, as she admits,” added Gentile.
She is the author of eight novels: Object Lessons, One True Thing, Black and Blue, Blessings, Rise and Shine, Every Last One, Still Life with Bread Crumbs, and Miller’s Valley.
Her memoir Lots of Candles, Plenty of Cake, published in 2012, was a No. 1 New York Times bestseller. Her book A Short Guide to a Happy Life has sold more than a million copies.
A review published in goodreads.com said Nanaville “is absolutely the gift to give for Mother’s Day to grandmothers—new ones, veteran ones.”
It added: “It doesn’t matter because it is a perfect gift. Told with truth and humor, this is the story of Quindlen becoming a grandmother for the first time. She explores families with different nationalities and learning different languages.”
Quindlen offers her sage advice about “when to butt out and when to give your two cents worth.”

What We Are Reading Today: The Matriarch by Susan Page

The Matriarch is a vivid biography of former US First Lady Barbara Bush, one of the most influential and under-appreciated women in American political history.

It tells the riveting tale of a woman who helped define two American presidencies and an entire political era. 

Written by USA Today’s Washington Bureau chief Susan Page, The Matriarch examines not only Barbara Bush’s public persona but also less well-known aspects of her remarkable life.

Page has covered six White House administrations and ten presidential elections. 

Page interviewed Barbara Bush five times before she died in April 2018 at age 92, and had exclusive access to her diary.

“The primary value of this book to me is that it is based on newly available information from Barbara Bush and those who knew her best. It is not a linear accounting of her life, but rather a presentation of new information about the parts of her life of highest interest to inquiring minds,” said a review published in goodreads.com.

“The excellent reporting far outshines the packaging and presentation of the information,” the review added.

