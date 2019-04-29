Author: Anna Quindlen
Anna Quindlen’s book could serve as a guide for first-time grandparents as it contains advice on what to do and what not to do with the grandchild and their parents.
“Nanaville serves up vivid anecdotes and fresh insights — about childhood, about parenthood, about grandparenthood and about life — to make for a gratifying read,” Olivia Gentile said in a review published in The New York Times.
“Quindlen, the best-selling novelist and former New York Times columnist, speaks from a position of privilege, as she admits,” added Gentile.
She is the author of eight novels: Object Lessons, One True Thing, Black and Blue, Blessings, Rise and Shine, Every Last One, Still Life with Bread Crumbs, and Miller’s Valley.
Her memoir Lots of Candles, Plenty of Cake, published in 2012, was a No. 1 New York Times bestseller. Her book A Short Guide to a Happy Life has sold more than a million copies.
A review published in goodreads.com said Nanaville “is absolutely the gift to give for Mother’s Day to grandmothers—new ones, veteran ones.”
It added: “It doesn’t matter because it is a perfect gift. Told with truth and humor, this is the story of Quindlen becoming a grandmother for the first time. She explores families with different nationalities and learning different languages.”
Quindlen offers her sage advice about “when to butt out and when to give your two cents worth.”
What We Are Reading Today: Nanaville
