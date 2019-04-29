Iraq construction show witnesses high Saudi participation

You are here

Qubad Talabani, deputy prime minister of Kurdistan region, visited the Saudi pavilion, accompanied by a number of ministers and officials.
Saleh Al-Solami, secretary general of the Saudi Export Development Authority (Saudi Exports), inaugurated the Saudi pavilion at the annual Erbil Building 2019 exhibition in Iraq held from April 22 to 25. The 11th edition of the international trade fair gathered more than 400 companies from building, construction, municipality equipment and machinery sectors, representing 30 countries, on an area space of more than 1,000 square meters.
Saudi Arabia was highly represented at the event with the participation of Saudi Exports and 22 companies from the Kingdom’s building materials sector.
Qubad Talabani, deputy prime minister of Kurdistan region, visited the Saudi pavilion. He was accompanied by Al-Solami, Saudi Consul General in Iraq Mansour Al-Otaibi, and a number of ministers and officials representing the Kurdistan region and the Iraqi government.
The officials admired the pavilion and praised Saudi products for their high quality and global competitiveness.
Al-Solami described the exhibition as “an important step that contributes toward raising the value of trade exchange and expanding the export base of Saudi companies.”
“Saudi Exports strives to support Saudi businesses by raising their products’ competitiveness in international and regional markets as outlined within Vision 2030’s objectives of increasing non-oil export shares from 16 to 50 percent of GDP,” he added.
He said that the Saudi participation is an extension of historical relations between the Kingdom and Iraq. Al-Solami also anticipated additional Saudi-Iraqi cooperation during upcoming events.
Over the past five years, the Kingdom’s non-oil exports to Iraq amounted to SR10 billion
($2.6 billion).
During 2018, the value of Saudi Arabia’s non-oil exports to
Iraq stood at SR2.4 billion, a 40 percent surge from the
previous year. The food sector ranked first at SR662 million, followed by the building materials sector with an export value of SR565 million.

Saudi travel and tourism company Al-Tayyar Travel Group has rebranded and will be known as Seera with immediate effect.
The name and identity of Seera, meaning journey, is the culmination of the company’s transformation efforts, which has seen its operating environment undergo a significant shift.
“The new brand name and its logo, symbolizing the voyage of a traveler around the world, serves as a reflection of the corporate journey the company has embarked on,” the company said.
With the Vision 2030 agenda as a driving force, Saudi Arabia is undergoing an economic and social transformation, with the
tourism sector set to be a key beneficiary.
“Seera is determined to be at the forefront of these positive developments, with the ultimate purpose of opening up the opportunity of travel for all, by connecting cultures,” the travel giant said.
A key focus for 2019 and beyond will be the continuous growth of Seera’s Consumer Travel Business Unit, which has unified all consumer-facing travel services under one department.
By working toward a more streamlined offering across digital and retail touchpoints under the Almosafer flagship brand, the Consumer Travel Unit is transforming from a pure play online travel agent into a fully-fledged omni-channel travel booking services business.
The group’s travel management business unit will now operate under Elaa.
Seera’s car rental business unit, which operates a fleet of over 8,000 vehicles in Saudi Arabia, will operate under the new brand name Lumi.
Mawasim, a complete Hajj and Umrah service provider for the B2B travel industry globally, will cater to the religious travel segment.
Seera’s CEO Abdullah Bin Nasser Aldawood said: “We are excited for this new chapter that will make our journey as a company even more remarkable. Seera as a new identity will help fuel our growth, accelerate our progress and give every employee, stakeholder and every traveler we engage with the opportunity to go further with us. With all business units working toward the common goal of opening up the opportunity of travel, we are confident that Seera has the talent, knowledge and capabilities to grow commercially, socially and geographically.”
He added: “Our opportunity now is to recognize the inherent power of travel to take us all further. To foster understanding among strangers, to connect and broaden minds, to breed tolerance and to accelerate learning for us all.”
Seera aims to play a role in creating the next generation of leaders and is putting increased emphasis on CSR initiatives, including the group’s homegrown talent accelerator Jadarah.
“The second round of Jadarah is set to start in September 2019 and we have already surpassed application numbers compared to last year. Half of the year one graduates are now full-time employees at Seera and Almosafer and we are proud to say that we have helped bridge the gap between classroom and real-world application,” said Aldawood.

