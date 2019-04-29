Iraq construction show witnesses high Saudi participation
Saudi Arabia was highly represented at the event with the participation of Saudi Exports and 22 companies from the Kingdom’s building materials sector.
Qubad Talabani, deputy prime minister of Kurdistan region, visited the Saudi pavilion. He was accompanied by Al-Solami, Saudi Consul General in Iraq Mansour Al-Otaibi, and a number of ministers and officials representing the Kurdistan region and the Iraqi government.
The officials admired the pavilion and praised Saudi products for their high quality and global competitiveness.
Al-Solami described the exhibition as “an important step that contributes toward raising the value of trade exchange and expanding the export base of Saudi companies.”
“Saudi Exports strives to support Saudi businesses by raising their products’ competitiveness in international and regional markets as outlined within Vision 2030’s objectives of increasing non-oil export shares from 16 to 50 percent of GDP,” he added.
He said that the Saudi participation is an extension of historical relations between the Kingdom and Iraq. Al-Solami also anticipated additional Saudi-Iraqi cooperation during upcoming events.
Over the past five years, the Kingdom’s non-oil exports to Iraq amounted to SR10 billion
($2.6 billion).
During 2018, the value of Saudi Arabia’s non-oil exports to
Iraq stood at SR2.4 billion, a 40 percent surge from the
previous year. The food sector ranked first at SR662 million, followed by the building materials sector with an export value of SR565 million.