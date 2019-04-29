You are here

  • Home
  • France foiled terrorist act, suspects held in custody
﻿

France foiled terrorist act, suspects held in custody

The police arrested four suspects of terrorism in France. (AFP/File)
Updated 1 min 26 sec ago
Reuters
0

France foiled terrorist act, suspects held in custody

  • French police said the suspects had weapons which they planned to use in a terror attack
Updated 1 min 26 sec ago
Reuters
0

PARIS: France has foiled a terrorist act and is holding four suspects in custody, said the French interior minister and a police source on Monday.
The police source said the four suspects had been arrested on suspicion of acquiring weapons “with a view to committing a terrorist act.”
“We had sufficient evidence to lead us to believe that a major attack was being planned,” Interior Minister Christophe Castaner also told reporters on Monday.

Topics: France terrorists terror attack

Related

0
Middle-East
France urged to suspend boat delivery to Libya over migrant concerns
Special 0
World
Colombo accepts Trump’s offer to help with terror probe

Iran drone video of American carrier appears ‘years old’: US Navy

Updated 38 min 53 sec ago
AFP
0

Iran drone video of American carrier appears ‘years old’: US Navy

  • Iranian news agency did not reveal when was the video shot or the vessels that appeared on it
  • The drone report was released three weeks after US declared IRGC a terrorist organization
Updated 38 min 53 sec ago
AFP
0

WASHINGTON: Footage of an American aircraft carrier in the Gulf which Iran claimed it shot with a drone in the Gulf appears to be “several years old,” the US Navy has said.
The video was shot by a military drone, Iran’s Tasnim news agency claimed on Sunday in a report on its website, and published some of the imagery from the surveillance flight.
“The footage the Iranians recently released... appears to be several years old, and of the last deployment to the Arabian Gulf by the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69),” Lt. Chloe Morgan, US Naval Forces Central Command spokesperson, told AFP in an email.
The video, which could not be independently verified, showed a light blue drone of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards taking off from a desert base near the sea, followed by imagery purportedly from its cameras of an escort ship and then an aircraft carrier with planes parked on the deck.
Tasnim did not identify the vessels or say when the drone footage was shot, but in the video, the number “69” is seen clearly on the aircraft carrier.
The report comes during nearly three weeks after Washington formally declared the Guards a “foreign terrorist organization” and added it to a blacklist.
Iran retaliated swiftly by branding US troops “terrorists.”
The Guards are an ideological military force, operating in parallel to Iran’s regular army.
Its naval arm is tasked with Gulf security, including the strategic Strait of Hormuz, a global shipping route routinely crossed by US forces.

Topics: US Iran drone

Related

0
Middle-East
Iran Guards drone spies on US warships in Gulf: media
Update 0
Middle-East
Iran plays Hormuz Strait card, US says ready to respond

Latest updates

Iran drone video of American carrier appears ‘years old’: US Navy
0
Palestinians keep up refusal of tax revenues after Israel cuts
0
GNA advances in Tripoli, UN warns of worsening humanitarian situation
0
Tourist arrivals in Colombo to drop by 50% after bombings
0
Pastor among five dead in Burkina church attack: security source
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.