You are here

  • Home
  • Bangladesh kills two suspects linked to 2016 Dhaka cafe attack
﻿

Bangladesh kills two suspects linked to 2016 Dhaka cafe attack

The Dhaka cafe attackers took 22 hostages and killed them in the span of 12 hours. (AFP/File)
Updated 29 April 2019
Reuters
0

Bangladesh kills two suspects linked to 2016 Dhaka cafe attack

  • Bangladeshi police said they are still trying to remove the huge number of explosives in the house
  • The café attack in Dhaka killed 22 people
Updated 29 April 2019
Reuters
0

DHAKA, Bangladesh: Bangladesh security forces on Monday killed at least two people suspected of belonging to a militant group behind a deadly cafe attack in Dhaka in 2016, police said after a raid at a tin-shed hideout in the capital.
Police cordoned off the area after receiving information about the presence of suspected members of Jama’atul Mujahideen Bangladesh, a home-grown militant group that killed 22 people in the cafe attack.
“When our forces knocked on the door, the residents of the house fired at our people instead of opening it,” Mufti Mahmud Khan, director of the legal and media wing of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), told reporters. “Then members of the RAB responded. There is still huge amount of explosives and our special force are trying to remove it.”
Khan said three people, including the owner of the house, had been detained for questioning.
Bangladesh launched a crackdown on militancy after the cafe attack as part of what Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina calls a “zero tolerance” policy.
Militants attacked the cafe in July 2016, taking 22 hostages, mostly foreigners, who were killed over 12 hours.

Topics: Bangladesh Dhaka terror attack

Related

0
Sport
Bangladeshi street children get ready for Cricket World Cup
0
World
Protests in Bangladesh after girl is burned to death

Pakistan plans to bring 30,000 madrasas under government control

Updated 52 min 53 sec ago
Reuters
0

Pakistan plans to bring 30,000 madrasas under government control

  • Modernizing madrasa education is a thorny issue in Pakistan, a deeply conservative Muslim nation where religious schools are often blamed for radicalization of youngsters
  • Pakistan’s new government, facing pressure from global powers to act against militant groups carrying out attacks in India and Afghanistan, has vowed major reforms
Updated 52 min 53 sec ago
Reuters
0

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan plans to take control of a network of over 30,000 madrasas as part of a drive to “mainstream” the Islamic schools by bringing them under state control, the military’s spokesman said on Monday.
Modernizing madrasa education is a thorny issue in Pakistan, a deeply conservative Muslim nation where religious schools are often blamed for radicalization of youngsters but are the only education available to millions of poor children.
Pakistan’s new government, facing pressure from global powers to act against militant groups carrying out attacks in India and Afghanistan, has vowed major reforms and Prime Minister Imran Khan has promised the South Asian nation will no longer tolerate such outfits operating on its territory.
Critics of the madrasa education system say children who attend such schools, where they spend most of the day memorising the holy Qur’an, are often ill-equipped for the modern world and some madrasas act as breeding grounds for militant outfits.
“The government of Pakistan ... has decided that these madrasas will be mainstreamed,” spokseman Gen. Asif Ghafoor told reporters at military headquarters in the garrison city of Rawalpindi.
“An Islamic education will continue to be provided but there will be no hate speech,” Ghafoor added, saying that religious schools will come under the purview of the ministry of educations and incorporate other subjects into their syllabus.
Ghafoor said Pakistan would pay for the madrasas by diverting cash to education from the cost of anti-terrorism security operations, which are less necessary because militant attacks have sharply declined in recent years.
Pakistan has been eager to show that it has severed links with militant groups that have in the past carried out attacks in neighboring Afghanistan and India.
Last month, the government announced it had taken control of 182 religious schools and detained more than 100 people as part of its biggest push against banned groups.
Security services have kept a close eye on madrasas associated with radicalizing youths and feeding recruits to Islamist militant outfits that have killed tens of thousands of people in the South Asian country since 2000.
“The benefit will be that when children grow and leave these institutions they will have the same career opportunities that those coming from a private school have,” Ghafoor said.
“We want to end violent extremism in Pakistan and that will only happen when our children have the same education and opportunities.”
He added that madrasa legislation would be presented in parliament in another month and that would be followed by a finalized syllabus, appointment of teachers and allocation of finances.

Topics: Pakistan madrasas

Related

Special 0
Pakistan
Pakistan, US officials discuss crucial Afghan peace process
0
World
Afghanistan summons Pakistan diplomat yet again over Imran Khan’s comments

Latest updates

Pompeo ‘confident’ China trade talks will not be hurt over Iran oil sanctions
0
Beluga whale with Russian harness raises alarm in Norway
0
Pakistan plans to bring 30,000 madrasas under government control
0
Art Jameel issues open call for Saudi Arabia’s eager artists
0
Sri Lanka bans face veils after Easter Sunday attacks
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.