You are here

  • Home
  • Soleimani: talks with US are impossible
﻿

Soleimani: talks with US are impossible

Soleimani said negotiations with the US under current circumstances would be like surrendering to the US. (AFP/File)
Updated 29 April 2019
Reuters
0

Soleimani: talks with US are impossible

  • Soleimani said Iran will not start talks with the US while they continue their economic pressures
  • US pulled out of a nuclear deal with Iran and reimposed sanctions
Updated 29 April 2019
Reuters
0

DUBAI: The influential chief commander of Iran’s Quds force said on Monday that the country’s clerical establishment would never negotiate with the United States under enforced economic pressure, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.
“By putting economic pressure on Iran, America wants to force us to enter talks with this country... any negotiation under the circumstances is surrendering to America and it will never happen,” Qasem Soleimani was quoted as saying by Fars.
President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of a 2015 nuclear deal last May and reimposed sanctions on Tehran.

Topics: Iran Qassem Soleimani US Iran nuclear deal

Related

Update 0
Business & Economy
Iran inflation could reach 40% this year as economy shrinks further: IMF
0
Middle-East
Iran Guards drone spies on US warships in Gulf: media

Iran drone video of American carrier appears ‘years old’: US Navy

Updated 29 April 2019
AFP
0

Iran drone video of American carrier appears ‘years old’: US Navy

  • Iranian news agency did not reveal when was the video shot or the vessels that appeared on it
  • The drone report was released three weeks after US declared IRGC a terrorist organization
Updated 29 April 2019
AFP
0

WASHINGTON: Footage of an American aircraft carrier in the Gulf which Iran claimed it shot with a drone in the Gulf appears to be “several years old,” the US Navy has said.
The video was shot by a military drone, Iran’s Tasnim news agency claimed on Sunday in a report on its website, and published some of the imagery from the surveillance flight.
“The footage the Iranians recently released... appears to be several years old, and of the last deployment to the Arabian Gulf by the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69),” Lt. Chloe Morgan, US Naval Forces Central Command spokesperson, told AFP in an email.
The video, which could not be independently verified, showed a light blue drone of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards taking off from a desert base near the sea, followed by imagery purportedly from its cameras of an escort ship and then an aircraft carrier with planes parked on the deck.
Tasnim did not identify the vessels or say when the drone footage was shot, but in the video, the number “69” is seen clearly on the aircraft carrier.
The report comes during nearly three weeks after Washington formally declared the Guards a “foreign terrorist organization” and added it to a blacklist.
Iran retaliated swiftly by branding US troops “terrorists.”
The Guards are an ideological military force, operating in parallel to Iran’s regular army.
Its naval arm is tasked with Gulf security, including the strategic Strait of Hormuz, a global shipping route routinely crossed by US forces.

Topics: US Iran drone

Related

0
Middle-East
Iran Guards drone spies on US warships in Gulf: media
Update 0
Middle-East
Iran plays Hormuz Strait card, US says ready to respond

Latest updates

Pompeo ‘confident’ China trade talks will not be hurt over Iran oil sanctions
0
Beluga whale with Russian harness raises alarm in Norway
0
Pakistan plans to bring 30,000 madrasas under government control
0
Art Jameel issues open call for Saudi Arabia’s eager artists
0
Sri Lanka bans face veils after Easter Sunday attacks
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.