  Saudi GDP could surprise on the upside, higher budget deficit seen in 2019: IMF
Saudi GDP could surprise on the upside, higher budget deficit seen in 2019: IMF

Updated 29 April 2019
Reuters
Updated 29 April 2019
Reuters

  • The Saudi economy grew by 2.2 percent last year, recovering from a contraction in 2017
  • The IMF's projection for the Saudi budget deficit in 2019 is based on the assumption that oil prices will remain in the mid-$60 per barrel range
Updated 29 April 2019
Reuters
DUBAI: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimates that Saudi Arabia's economic growth in 2019 may be slightly higher than its earlier 1.8 percent forecast as the non-oil sector is expanding faster than the wider economy, a senior official said.

The budget deficit this year could be 7.9 percent, higher than 2018 on an assumption that oil prices would be lower in 2019 compared to last year, Jihad Azour, director of the Middle East and Central Asia Department at the IMF, told Reuters.

"We expect non-oil growth to be at 2.6 percent this year and 2.9 percent for 2020," he said in an interview in Dubai.

"Based on the early assessment of the (IMF) team, we think there are upside risks, i.e. growth could be slightly higher than the one we have in our projections," Azour said.

Saudi central bank governor Ahmed al-Kholifey told Reuters last week that Saudi economic growth in 2019 would be "no less than 2 percent".

The Saudi economy grew by 2.2 percent last year, recovering from a contraction in 2017.

Azour said an IMF team was now on the ground in Saudi Arabia and revised economic numbers were expected next week.

The IMF's projection for the Saudi budget deficit in 2019 is based on the assumption that oil prices will remain in the mid-$60 per barrel range this year, he said.

Brent crude futures settled at $72.15 a barrel, down $2.20, on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump again pressured the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to raise crude production to ease gasoline prices.

Saudi Arabia had estimated a budget deficit of 4.6 percent of gross domestic product in 2018 and its budget for 2019 forecast a deficit of 4.2 percent of GDP.

Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan said last week the Kingdom recorded a budget surplus of 27.8 billion riyals ($7.4 billion) in the January-March period, its first since oil prices plunged in 2014.

"The decline in oil price and the volatility we saw in the market are leading to an expected deficit of 7.9 percent," Azour said. "We expect the situation to improve in 2020 to 5.7 percent." 

Topics: Saudi economy

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Ministry of Health: Vaccines important in preventing communicable diseases

Pompeo ‘confident’ China trade talks will not be hurt over Iran oil sanctions

Updated 29 April 2019
Reuters
0

Pompeo ‘confident’ China trade talks will not be hurt over Iran oil sanctions

  • Pompeo warned countries and companies that it would be a costly mistake to violate US sanctions by importing Iranian oil after Wednesday
  • China, India and Turkey are among Iran’s largest oil importers that were granted waivers from US sanctions
Updated 29 April 2019
Reuters
0

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday expressed confidence that trade talks between the United States and China will not be affected by the end of Iran oil waivers this week.
Pompeo warned countries and companies that it would be a costly mistake to violate US sanctions by importing Iranian oil after Wednesday, when the waivers for eight importers end.
China, India and Turkey are among Iran’s largest oil importers that were granted waivers from US sanctions to allow them time to find alternative supplies.
“We have had lots of talks with China about this issue,” Pompeo said at a newsmaker event by The Hill news outlet. “I’m confident that the trade talks will continue and run their natural course.”
His comments come as US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin heads to Beijing and said he hopes the two economic powerhouses can finalize a trade deal with two more rounds of talks left. .
Pompeo said the United States had worked to find alternative oil supplies to ensure the global oil market is well stocked as oil purchases from Iran are cut.
“We are convinced we can make sure the markets are adequately supplied. We are continuing to work on that,” he said.
“Companies that choose to violate the sanctions ... we will pursue and we will ensure they are held accountable for the violations they engage in,” he said.
Trump administration official said on Friday that neither a wind-down period nor a short-term waiver on China’s oil purchases are being considered.
Under US sanctions law, importers of Iranian oil including China, India and Turkey, could be allowed a wind-down period before getting to zero oil purchases, including a short-term waiver. Any wind-down measures would be different than the 180 day exceptions the Trump administration granted in November to China and seven other importers for significantly reducing oil purchases from Iran, measures set to end in May.
The United States reimposed sanctions in November on exports of Iranian oil after US President Donald Trump last spring unilaterally pulled out of a 2015 accord between Iran and six world powers to curb Tehran’s nuclear program.

Topics: US China iran sanctions

