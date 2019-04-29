You are here

Pastor among five dead in Burkina church attack: security source

AFP
OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso: Gunmen killed four worshippers and a pastor in the first extremist attack on a church in Burkina Faso, security and local sources said Monday, in the latest violence to rock the formerly peaceful west African nation.

Sunday’s raid took place in the small northern town of Silgadji near Djibo, the capital of Soum province.

“Unidentified armed individuals have attacked the Protestant church in Silgadji, killing four members of the congregation and the main pastor,” a security source told AFP.

“At least two other people are missing,” the source added.

It was the first attack on a church since extremist violence erupted in Burkina Faso in 2015.

Former colonial ruler France has deployed some 4,500 troops in Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger and Chad in a mission codenamed Barkhane to help local forces try to flush out militant groups.

“The attack happened around 1:00 pm, just as the faithful were leaving the church at the end of the service,” a member of the church who did not want to be identified told AFP.

“The attackers were on motorbikes. They fired in the air before aiming at the members of the congregation,” the witness added.

Burkina Faso has suffered from increasingly frequent and deadly attacks attributed to a number of extremist groups, including the Ansarul Islam group, the Group to Support Islam and Muslims (GSIM) and Daesh.

The raids began in 2015 in the north before targeting the capital Ouagadougou and other regions, notably in the east.

A total of 350 people have been killed since 2015 — mainly in hit-and-run raids — according to an AFP tally.

The extremist groups regularly target both Muslim and Christian clerics, mainly in the north.

In February, a Spanish Catholic priest, Father Cesar Fernandez, was killed in a raid attributed to etremist in Nohao in the center of the country. He was returning from the adjoining country of Togo when it happened.

Fernandez, 72, had been working in Africa since 1982 for the Salesians of Don Bosco order.

In March, gunmen abducted Catholic priest Father Joel Yougbare from Botogui, near Djibo, in the north. The Catholic Church has not yet confirmed reports that his body has since been found.

Several imams have also been killed in the north.

According to security sources, the extremists do not consider these Muslim clerics sufficiently radical and sometimes accuse them of having collaborated with the authorities.

But religious leaders are not the only people targeted by the extremists. On Friday, militants attacked a village school in Maitaougou, in the eastern province of Koulpelogo, killing five teachers and a municipal worker.

Human Right Watch’s Sahel director Corinne Dufka recently said that the surge in extremist violence and a government crackdown had “forced tens of thousands of villagers to flee since early 2019.

“Scores of people have been murdered in what amounts to a dramatic deterioration in the rights situation in northern Burkina Faso,” she said last month.

“Villagers are living in fear as both armed Islamists and government forces have demonstrated utter disregard for human life.”

Around 4.3 million people have been driven from their homes in the worsening violence that has engulfed the entire Sahel region, including one million over the past year, according to UN humanitarian officials.

Topics: Burkina Faso church attack

Iran drone video of American carrier appears ‘years old’: US Navy

WASHINGTON: Footage of an American aircraft carrier in the Gulf which Iran claimed it shot with a drone in the Gulf appears to be “several years old,” the US Navy has said.
The video was shot by a military drone, Iran’s Tasnim news agency claimed on Sunday in a report on its website, and published some of the imagery from the surveillance flight.
“The footage the Iranians recently released... appears to be several years old, and of the last deployment to the Arabian Gulf by the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69),” Lt. Chloe Morgan, US Naval Forces Central Command spokesperson, told AFP in an email.
The video, which could not be independently verified, showed a light blue drone of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards taking off from a desert base near the sea, followed by imagery purportedly from its cameras of an escort ship and then an aircraft carrier with planes parked on the deck.
Tasnim did not identify the vessels or say when the drone footage was shot, but in the video, the number “69” is seen clearly on the aircraft carrier.
The report comes during nearly three weeks after Washington formally declared the Guards a “foreign terrorist organization” and added it to a blacklist.
Iran retaliated swiftly by branding US troops “terrorists.”
The Guards are an ideological military force, operating in parallel to Iran’s regular army.
Its naval arm is tasked with Gulf security, including the strategic Strait of Hormuz, a global shipping route routinely crossed by US forces.

Topics: US Iran drone

