You are here

  • Home
  • GNA advances in Tripoli, UN warns of worsening humanitarian situation
﻿

GNA advances in Tripoli, UN warns of worsening humanitarian situation

Khalifa Haftar launched an offensive against the GNA forces in Tripoli on April 4. (AFP/File)
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News
0

GNA advances in Tripoli, UN warns of worsening humanitarian situation

  • GNA blocked the route to Salah Al-Deen area
  • The unrest in Libya has already displaced 41,000 individuals
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News
0

TRIPOLI: Libya’s Government of National Accord advanced into Salah Al-Deen area in Tripoli on Monday, Al-Arabiya reported.

The GNA has blocked the road leading to the area after they reached it.

Meanwhile, a senior UN official has warned that fierce fighting for control of Libya’s capital that has already displaced tens of thousands of people threatens to bring a further worsening of humanitarian conditions.

“As long as the situation continues, even if it just stagnates and continues like this, we can expect to see a continuing deterioration,” UN humanitarian coordinator for Libya Maria do Valle Ribeiro told AFP.

Strongman Khalifa Haftar’s self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA) launched an offensive against Tripoli, the seat of the internationally recognized GNA, on April 4.

“When we see the use of air power, the indiscriminate shelling of densely populated areas, it is very difficult to be optimistic,” do Valle Ribeiro, who is also the deputy UN envoy to Libya, said late Sunday.

She was speaking after air raids by the LNA on Tripoli on Saturday killed four people and wounded 20 others, according to the GNA.

“We continue to call for a respect of civilians, we continue to call for humanitarian pauses and most of all we continue to hope that the situation can return to a more peaceful settlement of the crisis,” she said.

The fighting has killed at least 278 people and wounded more than 1,300, according to a toll released Wednesday by the World Health Organization.

It has also forced 41,000 people to flee combat areas around Tripoli, do Valle Ribeiro said, while many remain trapped and in need of humanitarian assistance.

Among the most vulnerable are about 3,500 migrants and refugees held in detention centers near the combat zone who are at “risk,” the UN official said.

She said that 800 considered most in danger had been evacuated, after the UN and rights groups said gunmen attacked a detention center south of Tripoli last week.

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said several migrants and refugees were shot and wounded in the attack.

Libya has been mired in chaos since the NATO-backed uprising that deposed and killed dictator Muammar Qaddafi in 2011.

People smugglers have taken advantage of the lawlessness, ferrying mostly sub-Saharan Africans from Libyan shores to Europe.

According to the International Organization for Migration some 6,000 migrants are held in official detention centers in Libya. Hundreds more are held by armed groups elsewhere in the war-hit country.

On Sunday Pope Francis called for “humanitarian corridors” to be opened to evacuate them.

The UN official also voiced concern over a breakdown in basic services, including electricity and water supplies, and said more relief funds were needed for Libya.

“We appealed for an additional 10.2 million (dollars) which doesn’t cover all that we foresee... but it covers at least the essential response for the first three, four weeks,” she said.

During the first week of fighting, she said, “over a million schoolbooks” that were stored in a warehouse of the ministry of education were destroyed when the compound was hit.

“Symbolically, it says a lot about the impact of such strife and clashes on not just the immediate survival of people but on the future of Tripoli children.”

Topics: Libya GNA

Related

0
Sport
From near-death in Libyan desert to Saudi Arabia in 40 years: A history of the Dakar Rally
0
Middle-East
UN: Libya fighting reaches facility holding migrants

Palestinians keep up refusal of tax revenues after Israel cuts

Updated 29 April 2019
AFP
0

Palestinians keep up refusal of tax revenues after Israel cuts

  • Palestinian Authority said they will not accept the money if it is incomplete
  • Israel deducts almost $10m a month, what they say is equal to the money the PA pays to the families of prisoners
Updated 29 April 2019
AFP
0
RAMALLAH: The Palestinians on Monday restated their refusal to accept tax revenues collected on its behalf by Israel so long as the Jewish state deducts millions of dollars over a dispute about prisoners.
“Our position is as it was: We will not receive any money from Israel if it is incomplete,” Palestinian Authority (PA) president Mahmud Abbas told the weekly cabinet meeting in the West Bank city of Ramallah.
“This is something we will not accept at any cost.”
Israel collects around $190 million a month in customs duties levied on goods destined for Palestinian markets that transit through Israeli ports, and then it transfers the money to the PA.
In February, the Jewish state decided to deduct around $10 million a month from those revenues, corresponding to the amount it said the PA paid families of prisoners or directly to inmates serving time in Israeli jails.
The Palestinians responded by saying they would refuse any funds where unilateral deductions had been made.
Israeli public radio reported Monday that a month’s payment — minus the $10 million deduction — had recently been transferred to PA bank accounts, in the hope the authority would quietly accept payment.
But after two weeks, the radio said, the money was returned to the Israeli finance ministry.
Israel sees the payments to those who have carried out attacks against Israelis as encouraging further violence.
The PA describes the payments as a form of welfare, while the Palestinian public venerates prisoners jailed by Israel as national heroes.
The Arab League pledged last week to provide the PA with $100 million monthly, potentially averting a financial crisis caused by the row.
Abbas on Monday called on the body to honor that pledge, averting a crippling financial crisis.
“We do not have high hopes, but perhaps the amount could be considered a debt that we return as soon as Israel returns” the money, he said.

Latest updates

Iran drone video of American carrier appears ‘years old’: US Navy
0
Palestinians keep up refusal of tax revenues after Israel cuts
0
GNA advances in Tripoli, UN warns of worsening humanitarian situation
0
Tourist arrivals in Colombo to drop by 50% after bombings
0
Pastor among five dead in Burkina church attack: security source
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.